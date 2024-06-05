NIGP Strengthens its Commitment to Collaboration and Standards by Becoming an Adopter of NCMA's Contract Management Standard

RESTON, Va., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Demonstrating unwavering commitment to global contracting standards, NIGP: The Institute for Public Procurement proudly announces its adoption of the National Contract Management Association's (NCMA) Contract Management Standard® (CMS™). This strategic alignment establishes a strong, collaborative relationship between the two organizations aimed at the betterment and advancement of global public procurement practices. NIGP's Public Procurement Competency Framework and NCMA's CMS™ are natural complements to one another. This powerful alignment ensures the evolution and integrity of the CMS™ as the universal standard for the contract management profession.

The NCMA CMS™ is approved by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), and to-date is the only third-party approved Standard for the contract management profession. The CMS™ is globally recognized and represented through ANSI's role as the sole US representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

Subject to annual validation and defense, the CMS™ equips organizations with a structured approach to contract management, facilitating improved communication, streamlined processes, and enhanced risk management.

Additionally, the CMS™ serves as the basis for hiring and training frameworks as well as the NCMA's ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) accredited Certified Contract Management Associate (CCMA) certification. This adoption agreement formalizes the collaboration of both parties, expanding opportunities for procurement professionals in the contracting space.

Rick Grimm, Chief Executive Officer of NIGP stated, "Adopting the CMS™ provides us with a proven standard to build further content, learning competencies, and educational programs in contract management within our Pathways portfolio. And our ability to access and rely on a universal standard demonstrates the critical value of shared knowledge and competency among the federal, state/provincial, education, and local/municipal sectors at a time when talent recruitment and retention is top of mind. With this opportunity before us, the synergies between NIGP and NCMA are boundless. We look forward to the profound impact this adoption will make on the current and future landscape of our profession."

"We could not be more excited and prouder to collaborate and share best practices and industry standards to develop and promote our profession," said Kraig Conrad, NCMA Chief Executive Officer. "Leveraging the strength of our organizations and members, all while backed by our Contract Management Standard™, holds promise for positive outcomes for the communities we serve."

About NCMA:

National Contract Management Association (NCMA) – www.ncmahq.org – is a thriving community of over 100,000 contract management professionals globally. Dedicated to fostering a globally recognized contract management profession and strengthening its connections with related acquisition communities, NCMA serves a diverse membership spanning both the public and private sectors. Through its steadfast commitment to facilitating the growth, advancement, and impact of practitioners, NCMA provides a platform for the open exchange of ideas in neutral forums, driving innovation and excellence in the field of contract management.

About NIGP: The Institute for Public Procurement

Since 1944, NIGP has been developing, supporting, and promoting the public procurement profession through premier educational and research programs, professional support, technical services, and advocacy initiatives that benefit members and other important stakeholders. To learn more visit www.NIGP.org.

