NIH awards Arrevus STTR grant for UTI research, CEO to speak at IMAP 2018

Most common hospital-acquired infection

UTI complications can result in kidney damage and sepsis

High morbidity and mortality among cases with MDR bacterial pathogens

About ARV-1502

Arrevus is exploiting a unique approach to the prevention and management of bacterial drug resistance utilizing the Insect Derived Anti-Infectives (IDEA) platform of which ARV-1502 is the lead compound. The IDEA platform leverages millions of years of natural selection to identify and isolate fast acting, effective immune responses from insects-related peptides. ARV-1502 is an engineered peptide derived from these insect templates and is active against the most challenging pathogens, gram-negative antibiotic resistant bacteria, using a novel mechanism of action.

CEO Carl N. Kraus, M.D., to speak at IMAP 2018, Edinburgh, UK

The 8th International Meeting on Antimicrobial Peptides (IMAP), a satellite conference of the 35th European Peptide Symposium, will host a variety of international experts on the subject of Antimicrobial Peptides (AMP) and Host Defense Peptides (HDP). Specialized topics include:

Synthesis and mode of action

Role of AMPs and HDPs in fertility and reproduction

Susceptibility testing of AMPs

IMAP takes place from September 2nd – 4th in Edinburgh, UK.

About Arrevus

Arrevus is applying evolutionary templates to develop first-in-class proprietary anti-infectives known as Designer Proline-rich Antimicrobial Peptide Chaperone Protein Inhibitors (DPCs). Arrevus is headquartered in Raleigh, NC. For more information about Arrevus Inc., visit www.arrevus.com or email info@arrevus.com.

