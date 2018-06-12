NIH awards Arrevus STTR grant for UTI research, CEO to speak at IMAP 2018

RALEIGH, N.C., June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrevus Inc. (www.arrevus.com), a biotechnology company developing solutions to treat infections in immune-compromised patients, received a $300,000 STTR grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), for research on multi-drug resistant bacterial (MDR) urinary tract infections (UTI). UTIs create a significant burden on the healthcare system due in part to:
- Most common hospital-acquired infection
- UTI complications can result in kidney damage and sepsis
- High morbidity and mortality among cases with MDR bacterial pathogens
About ARV-1502
Arrevus is exploiting a unique approach to the prevention and management of bacterial drug resistance utilizing the Insect Derived Anti-Infectives (IDEA) platform of which ARV-1502 is the lead compound. The IDEA platform leverages millions of years of natural selection to identify and isolate fast acting, effective immune responses from insects-related peptides. ARV-1502 is an engineered peptide derived from these insect templates and is active against the most challenging pathogens, gram-negative antibiotic resistant bacteria, using a novel mechanism of action.
CEO Carl N. Kraus, M.D., to speak at IMAP 2018, Edinburgh, UK
The 8th International Meeting on Antimicrobial Peptides (IMAP), a satellite conference of the 35th European Peptide Symposium, will host a variety of international experts on the subject of Antimicrobial Peptides (AMP) and Host Defense Peptides (HDP). Specialized topics include:
- Synthesis and mode of action
- Role of AMPs and HDPs in fertility and reproduction
- Susceptibility testing of AMPs
IMAP takes place from September 2nd – 4th in Edinburgh, UK.
About Arrevus
Arrevus is applying evolutionary templates to develop first-in-class proprietary anti-infectives known as Designer Proline-rich Antimicrobial Peptide Chaperone Protein Inhibitors (DPCs). Arrevus is headquartered in Raleigh, NC. For more information about Arrevus Inc., visit www.arrevus.com or email info@arrevus.com.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nih-awards-arrevus-sttr-grant-for-uti-research-ceo-to-speak-at-imap-2018-300663873.html
SOURCE Arrevus
