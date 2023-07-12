NIH Awards Prenosis With Two Grants Totaling $4.8 million to Enable Precision Medicine for Sepsis

AI health tech company—developer of the world's largest dataset and biobank for infection in acute care—will study the health states of suspected septic patients in hospitals

CHICAGO, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prenosis, Inc., an artificial intelligence company enabling precision medicine in acute care, announced today that it has been awarded two Phase 2 SBIR grants totaling $4.8M in funding by the National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS), a division of the National Institute of Health (NIH). The grants will study the use of Prenosis's Immunix™ Artificial Intelligence platform for acute immune states. Prenosis has built a collection of artificial intelligence algorithms, broad clinical data, deep biological data, and biobanked samples of patients suspected of sepsis, in addition to detailed information about their treatment regime. The goal is to better understand how patients' health states rapidly evolve in acute care environments.

The outcomes of these studies could usher in a new era of predictive diagnostics, clinical decision support tools, improved clinical trials, and precision medicine drugs for sepsis.

To help fulfill the promise of AI in acute care, Prenosis' platform leverages machine learning trained on a combination of broad clinical data and deep biological data to improve outcomes. In acute care settings, Prenosis' Immunix™ platform promises to identify and treat patients' individual biology, enabling better health outcomes.

The grants are titled "Combined Biomarker and EMR Data for Heterogeneous Treatment Effects and Surrogate Endpoints in Sepsis", and "Use of Time Series Biomarker and Clinical Data to Construct a Time Trajectory Host Response Map".

"When a patient enters the hospital, we want to provide more efficient treatment based on the individual biology of the patient," said Bobby Reddy, Jr., Prenosis CEO. "Our uniquely robust dataset and machine learning platform holds the promise of linking patient biology to optimal care."

Sepsis is a poorly understood clinical syndrome characterized by dysregulated host response to infection. Sepsis is currently one of the leading causes of mortality in U.S. hospitals, with the WHO estimating that it causes 1 in 5 deaths worldwide.

In partnership with over ten U.S. hospitals, Prenosis developed its core resource, one of the world's largest datasets and biobanks for infection in acute care. The platform combines biomarker and clinical data for patients suspected of infection, housing over 75,000 biological samples from over 19,000 patients. Prenosis generates deep biological profiles of each patient by measuring critical sepsis biomarkers in its Biological Safety Level 2 lab in Chicago. Prenosis also curates a dataset of dense time series data from each of these patients' Electronic Medical Record (EMR), including demographics, vitals, lab results, interventions, outcomes, and many other parameters.

Prenosis is a health tech innovator devoted to ushering in a new era of precision medicine in acute care. Its Immunix™ precision diagnostics and evidence generation platform leverages machine learning algorithms trained on deep biological data and broad clinical data designed to capture and illuminate the complex health states of patients more holistically. Its proprietary dataset is one of the largest and fastest-growing hybrid biomarker-clinical datasets for sepsis care.

