NIH-Funded Randomized Clinical Trial Evaluating Weekly BRIXADI® for Opioid Use Disorder in Pregnancy and 12-months Postpartum Published in JAMA Internal Medicine

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Braeburn today announced that results from a National Institutes of Health (NIH)-funded, multisite, randomized clinical trial, known as "Medication treatment for Opioid-dependent expecting Mothers (MOMs)" were published by Winhusen et al. in JAMA Internal Medicine. The MOMs Study evaluated the weekly formulation of BRIXADI® (buprenorphine) extended-release injection for subcutaneous use (Clll) compared with sublingual buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid use disorder (OUD) in pregnancy and 12-months postpartum.

OUD during pregnancy remains a significant public health challenge in the United States. Estimates derived from national Medicaid claims data (N=2,368,069) indicate that approximately 2–3% of U.S. pregnancies are affected by OUD, equivalent to ~ 1 in 40 pregnancies.1

"Pregnant and postpartum individuals with opioid use disorder face enormous challenges," said John Winhusen, PhD, principal investigator and lead author of the study and professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neuroscience at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. "The trial results support the use of weekly extended-release buprenorphine for treating pregnant individuals with opioid use disorder."

This landmark open-label, noninferiority trial was conducted at 13 U.S. sites from July 2020 to November 2024. Participants were randomized to weekly extended-release (n=69) or sublingual (n=71) buprenorphine. The primary outcome measure was illicit opioid abstinence during pregnancy defined as the proportion of illicit-opioid-negative urine drug screens. A key secondary endpoint was postpartum illicit opioid abstinence. The study met its primary and key secondary endpoint of noninferiority to sublingual. The researchers found that rates of abstinence from illicit opioids during pregnancy were significantly higher for those receiving weekly extended-release buprenorphine (statistically significant superiority; 82.5% vs. 72.6%, p=0.009, respectively), and were noninferior during postpartum compared to participants receiving sublingual buprenorphine.

Serious adverse events during pregnancy were less common in the extended-release buprenorphine group throughout the trial (8.7% vs. 26.8%, respectively, p<0.01) and postpartum (6.0% vs. 18.6%, p<0.01). The rate of non-serious adverse events did not differ significantly between the treatment arms, although more non-serious adverse events were categorized as medication-related in the extended-release group than the sublingual group (26.1% vs. 7.0%). NOWS outcomes did not differ between the treatment groups.

"The MOMs Study is the first randomized clinical trial to evaluate an extended-release buprenorphine in pregnant and postpartum individuals with OUD," said Mike Derkacz, President and CEO at Braeburn. "Demonstrating not just noninferiority but statistical superiority in illicit opioid abstinence during pregnancy, along with fewer serious adverse events, gives clinicians and patients meaningful new evidence to guide treatment decisions during a critical window for both mother and child."

Study limitations included data constraints affecting certain secondary outcomes, site‑level differences in Modified Finnegan scoring, and limited diversity in the study population.

The full publication, "Extended-release versus Sublingual Buprenorphine for Opioid Use Disorder in Pregnancy through 12-months Postpartum" is available online at JAMA Internal Medicine today.

About BRIXADI®

BRIXADI is a prescription medicine for treating people with moderate to severe opioid addiction who have started treatment with a single dose of buprenorphine as a sublingual tablet or buccal film or who are already receiving buprenorphine treatment.

BRIXADI should be used along with counseling and behavioral therapy.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNING: RISK OF SERIOUS HARM OR DEATH WITH INTRAVENOUS ADMINISTRATION; BRIXADI RISK EVALUATION AND MITIGATION STRATEGY

Serious harm or death could result if administered intravenously. BRIXADI forms a liquid crystalline gel upon contact with body fluids and may cause occlusion, local tissue damage, and thrombo-embolic events, including life-threatening pulmonary emboli, if administered intravenously.

Because of the risk of serious harm or death that could result from intravenous self-administration, BRIXADI is only available through a restricted program called the BRIXADI REMS. Healthcare settings and pharmacies that order and dispense BRIXADI must be certified in this program and comply with the REMS requirements.

BRIXADI (buprenorphine) extended-release injection (weekly, 50 mg/mL buprenorphine) and BRIXADI (monthly, 356 mg/mL buprenorphine) are different formulations. Doses of BRIXADI (weekly) cannot be combined to yield an equivalent monthly dose.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

BRIXADI is contraindicated in patients with hypersensitivity (e.g., anaphylactic shock) to buprenorphine or any other ingredients in the solution for injection.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Addiction, Abuse, and Misuse: BRIXADI contains buprenorphine, a Schedule III controlled substance that can be abused in a manner similar to other opioids. Buprenorphine is sought by people with opioid use disorder and is subject to criminal diversion. Monitor all patients for progression of opioid dependence and addictive behaviors.

Life-Threatening Respiratory and Central Nervous System (CNS) Depression: Buprenorphine has been associated with life-threatening respiratory depression and death. Use BRIXADI with caution in patients with compromised respiratory function. Due to its extended-release characteristics, if BRIXADI is discontinued as a result of compromised respiratory function, monitor patients for ongoing buprenorphine effects for approximately 1 month for BRIXADI (weekly) and for approximately 4 months for BRIXADI (monthly). Educate patients and caregivers on how to recognize respiratory depression and emphasize the importance of calling 911 or getting emergency medical help right away in the event of a known or suspected overdose.

Patient Access to an Opioid Overdose Reversal Agent for the Emergency Treatment of Opioid Overdose: Inform patients and caregivers about opioid overdose reversal agents (e.g., naloxone, nalmefene) and discuss the importance of having access to an opioid overdose reversal agent. Because patients being treated for opioid use disorder have the potential for relapse, putting them at risk for opioid overdose, strongly consider prescribing or recommending an opioid overdose reversal agent for the emergency treatment of an opioid overdose, both when initiating and renewing treatment with BRIXADI. If an opioid overdose reversal agent is prescribed, educate patients and caregivers on how to treat with such an agent, and emphasize the importance of calling 911 or getting emergency medical help, even if an agent is administered.

Concomitant Use of Benzodiazepines or other CNS Depressants: Concomitant use of buprenorphine and benzodiazepines or other CNS depressants (e.g., alcohol, non-benzodiazepine sedative/hypnotics, anxiolytics, tranquilizers, muscle relaxants, general anesthetics, antipsychotics, gabapentinoids [gabapentin or pregabalin], and other opioids) increases the risk of adverse reactions including overdose, respiratory depression, and death. Ensure that other healthcare providers prescribing benzodiazepines or other CNS depressants are aware of the patient's buprenorphine treatment and coordinate care to minimize the risk associated with concomitant use. Inform patients and caregivers that potentially fatal additive effects may occur if BRIXADI is used with benzodiazepines or other CNS depressants, including alcohol, and not to use these concomitantly unless supervised by a healthcare provider.

Neonatal Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome, Pregnancy, and Lactation: Neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome (NOWS) is an expected and treatable outcome of prolonged use of opioids during pregnancy. NOWS may be life-threatening if not recognized and treated in the neonate. Healthcare providers should observe newborns for signs of NOWS and manage accordingly. Advise pregnant women receiving opioid addiction treatment with BRIXADI of the risk of neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome. Warn patients that buprenorphine passes into breast milk. Advise the nursing mother taking buprenorphine to monitor the infant for increased drowsiness and breathing difficulties.

Adrenal Insufficiency: If adrenal insufficiency is diagnosed, treat with physiologic replacement of corticosteroids, and wean patient off of the opioid.

Risk of Opioid Withdrawal with Abrupt Discontinuation: Patients who elect to discontinue BRIXADI treatment should be monitored for withdrawal signs and symptoms with consideration given to the product's extended-release characteristics.

Risk of Hepatitis, Hepatic Events, and Use in Patients with Impaired Hepatic Function: Liver function tests should be performed on all patients prior to initiation, during treatment, and if a hepatic event is suspected. Because buprenorphine levels cannot be rapidly decreased, patients with pre‐existing moderate to severe hepatic impairment are not candidates for treatment with BRIXADI. Patients who develop moderate to severe hepatic impairment while being treated with BRIXADI should be monitored for signs and symptoms of toxicity or overdose of buprenorphine and may require a dose adjustment.

Hypersensitivity Reactions: Cases of bronchospasm, angioneurotic edema, and anaphylactic shock have been reported in patients receiving buprenorphine-containing products. The most common signs and symptoms include rashes, hives, and pruritus. The BRIXADI needle cap is synthetically derived from natural rubber latex which may cause allergic reactions in latex-sensitive individuals.

Precipitation of Opioid Withdrawal in Patients Dependent on Full Opioid Agonists: BRIXADI injection may precipitate opioid withdrawal signs and symptoms in individuals physically dependent on full opioid agonists such as heroin, morphine, or methadone before the effects of the full opioid agonist have subsided. In patients who are new entrants to treatment, to avoid precipitating an opioid withdrawal syndrome, administer a 4 mg test dose of transmucosal buprenorphine when objective signs of mild to moderate withdrawal appear and monitor for precipitated withdrawal before injecting BRIXADI.

Risks Associated with Treatment of Emergent Acute Pain: While on BRIXADI, situations may arise where patients need acute pain management, or may require anesthesia. Treat patients receiving BRIXADI with non-opioid analgesic whenever possible. Patients requiring opioid therapy for analgesia may be treated with a high-affinity full opioid analgesic under the supervision of a healthcare provider, with particular attention to respiratory function. Higher doses may be required for analgesic effect. Therefore, a higher potential for toxicity exists with opioid administration. Advise patients of the importance of instructing their family members, in the event of emergency, to inform the treating healthcare provider or emergency room staff that the patient is being treated with BRIXADI.

Use in Opioid Naïve Patients: There have been reported deaths of opioid naïve individuals who received a 2 mg dose of buprenorphine as a sublingual tablet. BRIXADI is not appropriate for use in opioid naïve patients.

Patients at Risk for Arrhythmia: Thorough QT studies with buprenorphine products have demonstrated QT prolongation ≤ 15 msec. This QTc prolongation effect does not appear to be mediated by hERG channels. Based on these two findings, buprenorphine is unlikely to be pro-arrhythmic when used alone in patients without risk factors. The risk of combining buprenorphine with other QT-prolonging agents is not known.

Impairment of Ability to Drive and Operate Machinery: BRIXADI may impair the mental or physical abilities required for the performance of potentially dangerous tasks such as driving a car or operating machinery. Caution patients about driving or operating hazardous machinery until they are reasonably certain that BRIXADI does not adversely affect their ability to engage in such activities.

Orthostatic Hypotension: Buprenorphine may produce orthostatic hypotension in ambulatory patients.

Elevation of Cerebrospinal Fluid Pressure: Buprenorphine may elevate cerebrospinal fluid pressure and should be used with caution in patients with head injury, intracranial lesions, and other circumstances when cerebrospinal pressure may be increased.

Elevation of Intracholedochal Pressure: Buprenorphine has been shown to increase intracholedochal pressure, as do other opioids, and thus should be administered with caution to patients with dysfunction of the biliary tract.

Effects in Acute Abdominal Conditions: Buprenorphine may obscure the diagnosis or clinical course of patients with acute abdominal conditions.

Unintentional Pediatric Exposure: Buprenorphine can cause severe, possibly fatal, respiratory depression in children who are accidentally exposed to it.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Adverse reactions commonly associated with BRIXADI administration (in ≥5% of patients) were injection site pain, headache, constipation, nausea, injection site erythema, injection site pruritus, insomnia, and urinary tract infection.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

CYP3A4 Inhibitors and Inducers: Monitor patients starting or ending CYP3A4 inhibitors or inducers for potential over or under dosing.

Serotonergic Drugs: If concomitant use is warranted, monitor for serotonin syndrome, particularly during treatment initiation, and during dose adjustment of the serotonergic drug.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Lactation: Buprenorphine passes into the mother's milk. The development and health benefits of breastfeeding should be considered along with the mother's clinical need for buprenorphine treatment and any potential adverse effects on the breastfed child from the drug or from the underlying maternal condition.

Geriatric Patients: Monitor geriatric patients receiving BRIXADI for sedation or respiratory depression.

Moderate to Severe Hepatic Impairment: BRIXADI is not recommended for use in patients with pre-existing moderate to severe hepatic impairment.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Braeburn at 1-833-274-9234 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Please see the BRIXADI Medication Guide and Full Prescribing Information, including BOXED WARNING, at BRIXADI.com or accompanying this document.

About Braeburn

Braeburn is dedicated to delivering solutions for people living with the serious consequences of opioid use disorder. At Braeburn, we challenge the status quo and champion transformation of the management of opioid use disorder (OUD) by partnering with the community to create a world where every person with OUD gets the best possible care and opportunity to reach their full potential. Visit https://braeburnrx.com to learn more. Connect with Braeburn on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/braeburn.

For additional information, please contact:

Sabrina Romano, Senior Manager of Corporate Communications & Advocacy, at [email protected]

References:

1 Roberts T, Frederiksen B, Saunders H, et al. Opioid use disorder and treatment among pregnant and postpartum Medicaid enrollees. KFF. Published September 19, 2023. Accessed March 6, 2026. https://www.kff.org/medicaid/opioid-use-disorder-and-treatment-among-pregnant-and-postpartum-medicaid-enrollees/.

BRX-1729 March 2026

Correction: The link for JAMA Internal Medicine today in first paragraph was removed and the link in the eighth paragraph above the boilerplate has been added.

SOURCE Braeburn