NIH SBIR Grant Awarded to Accelerate Magnetic Particle Imaging in Cancer Immunology

ALAMEDA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnetic Insight, Inc., the leader in Magnetic Particle Imaging (MPI) solutions, announced today that it was awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Cancer Institute (NCI) of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R43CA233155. During the twelve-month project, entitled "Development of a commercial Magnetic Particle Imaging platform for the detection and quantification of localized inflammation in cancer," Magnetic Insight will develop new cancer immunology tools for visualizing inflammation. The project is led by Principal Investigator Patrick Goodwill, Chief Technology Officer of Magnetic Insight.

Localized inflammation is an attractive diagnostic imaging target for a variety of diseases and conditions, including traumatic injury, stroke, auto-immune diseases, and cancer. The local accumulation of tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) is a potential biomarker of metastatic aggressiveness. Nearly all medical imaging techniques have been used in some way to image inflammation with inherent challenges, most notably MRI and nuclear medicine.

MPI is a translatable molecular imaging technology well suited for the ultra-sensitive imaging of localized inflammation, using safe, low frequency magnetic fields to directly detect, quantitate and image the 3D distribution of superparamagnetic iron-oxide (SPIO) tracers. To date, macrophages, monocytes, dendritic cells, and T-cells have all been successfully tagged and imaged with MPI. The new techniques we are developing in this grant will enable a more accurate assessment of localized inflammation.

"Magnetic particle imaging is enabling new insights into cancer immunology by tracking therapeutic cells, identifying inflammation due to immune activation, and with targeted hyperthermia. With the support of the NIH, we are excited to explore MPI's value in diagnostic imaging of inflammation," says Anna Christensen, President and CEO of Magnetic Insight.

About Magnetic Insight

Magnetic Insight is an early stage diagnostic imaging company accelerating preclinical research with direct translation into the clinic. Magnetic Particle Imaging (MPI) is an ultrasensitive, safe, and quantitative technology built on high-contrast detection of iron-oxide nanoparticles. MPI provides faster, safer, and more accurate detection of cells, blood perfusion, and targeted biological events. www.magneticinsight.com

Media and Investors Contact:

Colleen Sullivan

info@magneticinsight.com

SOURCE Magnetic Insight, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.magneticinsight.com

