NIH Selects ICF to Provide Public Health Information Services

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI), a global consulting and digital services provider, was recently awarded a new multiple-award blanket purchase agreement (BPA) to support the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in providing biomedical, public health, clinical and consumer health information services. The BPA, which was awarded by the National Library of Medicine (NLM), has a ceiling of $49 million and a term of three years, including a one-year base and two one-year option periods.

ICF's team of public health, IT and cybersecurity specialists along with their librarians, biostatisticians, trainers and other experts will provide expansive support services to NLM programs and its many databases, tools and services, including PubMed, Bookshelf, MedlinePlus and ClinicalTrials.gov. These services may include data conceptualization and standardization, collection and storage, preparation and harmonization, analysis, visualization and dissemination and delivery.

"We share NLM's passion for delivering critical information to citizens in the most engaging and secure way possible," said Mark Lee, ICF senior vice president and public sector lead. "The world's largest biomedical library, NLM provides a valuable, reliable source for public health information to advance research and help the public better understanding critical health issues. We are excited for the opportunity to continue to contribute to the collective body of knowledge that helps drive public and personal health decisions."

Since 2009, ICF has partnered with multiple NLM programs and services to consistently deliver dynamic solutions that evolve with changing public health needs, most recently demonstrated by its prioritization of clinical trials with information relating to COVID-19 for ready access by researchers, clinicians and the public. The team has a comprehensive understanding of key NIH stakeholders and its target audiences, and specializes in visualizing and communicating complex data and insights for easy interpretation and interaction.

ICF plays a central role in advancing public health service around the world. ICF's team of public health experts routinely translate science and health data into easy-to-understand findings and distributes this information to the people who need it most. As one of the leading providers of cloud-based platform services to the U.S. federal government, the company also combines the best of advanced analytics, industry expertise and enterprise technologies to build agile solutions to help public health clients achieve their missions.

