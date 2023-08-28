NIH STUDY SHOWS ASSOCIATION BETWEEN BETTER NEIGHBORHOOD CONDITIONS AND LOWER CHILDHOOD ASTHMA RATES

News provided by

NIH Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes (ECHO) Program

28 Aug, 2023, 14:34 ET

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Living in a neighborhood with better access to resources such as high-quality housing, healthy food, parks and playgrounds, and clean air during the early stages of childhood was associated with lower asthma incidence in a new study from NIH's Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes (ECHO) Program.

Children born in high-opportunity neighborhoods had an asthma incidence rate of 23.3 cases per 1,000 children, while those born in very low and low-opportunity neighborhoods had rates of 35.3 per 1,000 and 27 per 1,000, respectively.

"Understanding neighborhood conditions could help researchers identify vulnerable children who are at high risk for developing asthma," said study author Izzuddin Aris, PhD, of Harvard Medical School. "This information can also inform efforts by policymakers, researchers, and community groups to improve children's health and foster equity across neighborhoods."

Researchers in this study measured neighborhood conditions using the Child Opportunity Index, which links residential addresses at birth, infancy (age 0.5‒1.5 years), and early childhood (age 2.0‒4.8 years) to census-tract data about the opportunities and resources available in the surrounding neighborhood. The Child Opportunity Index, which measures neighborhood resources and conditions deemed essential for healthy child development, showed significant associations with childhood asthma incidence.

This study used data from 10,516 children at 46 research sites participating in ECHO, each having at least one residential address from birth and a parent or caregiver report of a physician's diagnosis of asthma. These differences in the incidence of asthma persisted even after controlling for sociodemographic characteristics, parental asthma history, and the number of births a mother had.

Dr. Aris led this collaborative research published in JAMA Pediatrics.

About ECHO:
Launched in 2016, the Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes (ECHO) Program is a research program in the Office of the Director at the NIH with the mission to enhance the health of children for generations to come. ECHO investigators study the effects of a broad range of early environmental influences on child health and development. For more information, visit echochildren.org.

About the NIH: NIH, the nation's medical research agency, includes 27 Institutes and Centers and is a component of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. NIH is the primary federal agency conducting and supporting basic, clinical, and translational medical research, and is investigating the causes, treatments, and cures for both common and rare diseases. For more information, visit www.nih.gov.

SOURCE NIH Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes (ECHO) Program

Also from this source

EDUCATION LEVELS AND CHILD AGE SHAPED CAREGIVERS' CONCERNS AMID COVID-19 PANDEMIC, NIH STUDY SUGGESTS

NIH STUDY SUGGESTS LIMITING SUGARY DRINKS AT HOME MOST EFFECTIVE IN EFFORTS TO CUT CHILDHOOD SUGAR CONSUMPTION

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.