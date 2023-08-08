NIH STUDY SUGGESTS LIMITING SUGARY DRINKS AT HOME MOST EFFECTIVE IN EFFORTS TO CUT CHILDHOOD SUGAR CONSUMPTION

News provided by

NIH Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes (ECHO) Program

08 Aug, 2023, 10:36 ET

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Through a computer simulation based on data collected over several years from thousands of real children, researchers with NIH's Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes (ECHO) Program found that limiting access to sugary drinks just in the home could reduce overall consumption of these beverages by as much as 87%.

Health experts have long recognized the need to reduce the consumption of sugar-sweetened drinks among U.S. children. However, large-scale interventions have been costly and shown limited effects. ECHO researchers used computer modeling to simulate interventions and measure their impact on reducing consumption in different populations.

This study examined data from children ages 2 to 7 years in three ECHO research sites across the U.S. These children spent time in different environments—home, childcare, and school—where they had varying access to sugary beverages.

In the simulation, by limiting access to sugary drinks in the home, the researchers found that consumption of these drinks by a child could be reduced by as much as 87%. Reducing availability at schools and childcare facilities also proved helpful, but the overall decreases were lower than those that could be gained by reducing consumption in the home. The amount of reduction also varied among different groups of children simulated.

"These findings highlight the importance of tailoring interventions to reduce sugar-sweetened drink consumption based on the characteristics and needs of specific populations," said Matt Kasman, PhD, of Brookings Institution. "Using computer modeling, we can gain valuable insights to develop effective and targeted strategies."

Dr. Kasman led this collaborative research published in the American Journal of Preventative Medicine.

About ECHO: Launched in 2016, the Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes (ECHO) Program is a research program in the Office of the Director at the NIH with the mission to enhance the health of children for generations to come. ECHO investigators study the effects of a broad range of early environmental influences on child health and development. For more information, visit echochildren.org.

About the NIH: NIH, the nation's medical research agency, includes 27 Institutes and Centers and is a component of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. NIH is the primary federal agency conducting and supporting basic, clinical, and translational medical research, and is investigating the causes, treatments, and cures for both common and rare diseases. For more information, visit www.nih.gov.

SOURCE NIH Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes (ECHO) Program

Also from this source

NIH STUDY SUGGESTS ASSOCIATION BETWEEN PRENATAL DEPRESSION AND GREATER AUTISM-RELATED TRAITS IN CHILDREN

NIH STUDY SUGGESTS MATERNAL INFLAMMATION RISK FACTORS ASSOCIATED WITH CHILDREN'S BEHAVIORAL AND EMOTIONAL REGULATION

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.