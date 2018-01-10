NIH Veteran to join Quality Technology, Inc as President

Ms. Anderson brings extensive senior-level management and technical experience from a distinguished 30-year career of Federal service. Most recently, she was the Deputy Director, Business Administration at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). Ms. Anderson held several executive management positions in her 19-year career at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), where she culminated her appointment as the Deputy Director, Center for Information Technology overseeing enterprise IT services. She modernized the enterprise network, data center, telecommunication services, call centers, and high-performance computing environment for the Agency increasing capacity and improving its security posture.

Ms. Renee Parker, CEO of QuTech, stated, "We are excited to have such an accomplished professional with proven leadership, executive-level experience, and business acumen to lead our company."

Founded in 1989, QuTech is an Information Technology company specializing in Cybersecurity, Data Center management, Cloud Computing, IT Service/Call Center management, Program Management and IT Consulting with Federal, State, and Local Governments. QuTech maintains ISO 9000 and ISO/IEC 20000 and certifications and Technology Business Management (TBM) expertise.

