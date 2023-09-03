"Nihao! China" Celebrates Its Debut In New York

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 14th "Evening of Chinese Culture" took place at Citi Field on Friday, September 1st, the home stadium of the New York Mets, as the China National Tourist Office in New York, (CNTO), hosted a special VIP debut ceremony of the new Chinese tourism brand "Nihao! China."

The event, brought together approximately 150 VIP guests, including Ping Huang, Chinese Consul General in New York; Yunfei Ma, Director of the CNTO; Elaine Fan, Director of Asian Affairs of NY Governor's Executive Chamber; Kenneth Jarett, former US Consulate General in Shanghai; Peggy Murphy, Executive Vice President of United States Tour Operators Association, and representatives of travel agencies, airlines, cruise companies, hotels, finance companies and the media.

Consul General Ping Huang, who threw out the ceremonial first pitch of the game between the New York team and the Seattle Mariners, noted that "both China and the US have rich cultural and tourism resources and are among the most important tourism markets globally." The event came on the heels of a meeting between US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Chinese Minister of Culture and Tourism Hu Heping in Beijing, which emphasized the importance of cultural exchanges to bilateral relations. Both sides also agreed to hold a high-level dialogue on tourism between China and the US in 2024."

Director Yunfei Ma unveiled the "Nihao! China" brand along with VIPs, stating "Nihao" is a universal greeting like "hello" that transcends language barriers. "It embodies the spirit of our people, our heritage, and our commitment to global openness and interpersonal connections," he added.

The event also highlighted the "Yellow River Rendezvous," "Beijing's Central Axis," and "China in Music." "Mount Huangshan" cultural images helped attendees appreciate the charm of "Creative Huangshan, the Beautiful Huizhou."

New York Mayor Eric Adams sent his congratulations for the event, noting this event showcases the richness and beauty of China's natural landmarks, including Mount Huangshan and the Yellow River and it is an excellent opportunity for all New Yorkers to deepen their understanding of Asian cultures.

Guests joined around 40,000 enthusiastic fans to share the excitement of the game and experience Chinese culture. The evening concluded with a lively fireworks show and played a positive role in supporting Chinese cultural heritage while also showcasing the perfect integration of the modern American sports with traditional Chinese culture.

The "Nihao China" promotion will continue to be shown on the ABC Super sign at Times Square.

