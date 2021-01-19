NIHC Announces Partnership With Food Safety Net Services

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Industrial Hemp Council today announced a partnership and welcomed its newest member Food Safety Net Services (FSNS) to its ranks.

FSNS has been a leader in safeguarding our nation's food supply through its network of accredited laboratories. With a cornerstone focused on safety, FSNS continues to strategically expand national services for food safety, consumer products and nutraceuticals.

"At a critical time for establishing safety standards for processed foods like CBD, NIHC is pleased to partner with FSNS," said Patrick Atagi, Board Chairman of the National Industrial Hemp Council. "We're looking forward to their expertise as we continue to push for policies and regulations that ensure consumer safety and transparency in CBD products."

"For 27 years, FSNS has been providing the food and beverage industry with outstanding laboratory and auditing services, and we are proud to partner with NIHC to extend that experience, expertise, and commitment to quality to the hemp industry," said Barry Carpenter, Senior Advisor for Regulatory Affairs & Client Relations.

FSNS is the largest food safety testing laboratory network in North America, with a network of 19 ISO-17025 accredited laboratories spanning three countries. FSNS provides microbiological and chemical analyses of all food matrices and environmental samples, as well as education, and Research & Development. Additional services include NLEA labeling and a comprehensive Certification & Audit program.

Contact Larry Farnsworth at NIHC at [email protected] or Rosemary Musacchio at FSNS at [email protected] for more information.

About the National Industrial Hemp Council: The National Industrial Hemp Council provides high-quality networking and resources for its members, from farm to consumer. Its leadership is composed of leading international, federal, state, private industry, and government professionals throughout the sector. The organization is dedicated to furthering market development, assisting members in entering the industry, and educating consumers on industrial hemp and its applications. For more information please go to www.hempindustrial.com.

About Food Safety Net Services: Food Safety Net Services (FSNS), headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, is a national network of ISO 17025 accredited testing laboratories open 24/7, 365 days a year. FSNS provides expert technical resources that assist companies with implementing food safety and quality programs that deliver critical information needed to continually improve process controls. Additional services include GFSI, SQF and PAACO approved auditing and certification capabilities. For more information, visit FSNS.com.



SOURCE National Industrial Hemp Council

Related Links

https://www.hempindustrial.com

