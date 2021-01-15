NIHC Board Chairman Patrick Atagi Named to USDA's Agricultural Technical Advisory Committee on Tobacco, Cotton and Peanuts

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chairman of the Board of the National Industrial Hemp Council Patrick Atagi was appointed today to the Agricultural Technical Advisory Committee (ATAC) for Trade in Tobacco, Cotton and Peanuts by United States Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and United States Trade Representative (USTR) Robert Lighthizer.

"I want to thank outgoing USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue for his confidence and look to working with Biden Administration Secretary-designate Tom Vilsack and USTR-designate Katherine Tai," said Atagi. "It's an honor to be asked to serve and I look forward to representing the hemp industry."

The Agricultural Technical Advisory Committee is comprised of senior representatives from across the U.S. agricultural community who provide advice to the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative on trade policy matters including the operation of existing trade agreements and the negotiation of new agreements. Members of the six Agricultural Technical Advisory Committees (ATACs) provide technical advice and guidance from the perspective of their specific product sectors.

The ATAC for Tobacco, Cotton and Peanuts scope is to advise, consult with, and make recommendations to the Secretary of Agriculture and USTR on matters that are of concern to the United States and to its consumers, producers, processors, and traders of tobacco, cotton and peanuts in connection with the trade policy activities undertaken by the United States. The committee also provides advice and information regarding trade issues that affect both domestic and foreign production and trade concerning tobacco, cotton and peanuts; and, furnishes advisory opinions and reports regarding trade policy as requested by the Secretary of Agriculture and the United States Trade Representative, or their designees.

This makes the second NIHC board member to be appointed by the Secretary of Agriculture and the USTR to the ATAC. Kevin Latner, who also serves as NIHC's Sr. VP for Trade was appointed in July of 2020 to the ATAC for processed foods which provides input for policy on processed products such as CBD and hemp-derived foods.

About the National Industrial Hemp Council: The National Industrial Hemp Council provides high-quality networking and resources for its members, from farm to consumer. Its leadership is composed of leading international, federal, state, private industry, and government professionals throughout the sector. The organization is dedicated to furthering market development, assisting members in entering the industry, and educating consumers on industrial hemp and its applications. For more information please go to www.hempindustrial.com.

