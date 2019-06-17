Nihilent Inc. recognized as winner for 2019 Microsoft Power BI Partner of the Year

ROSEVILLE, Minn., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 6, 2019 Nihilent Inc. announced it had won the 2019 Microsoft Power BI Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

Prasoon Singh, National Director – Sales & Microsoft Alliance, Nihilent Inc. said, "We are delighted and honored for this recognition. This is a milestone in Nihilent's journey, an acknowledgment of our commitment and collaboration with Microsoft over the last 14+ years of innovation and partnership in enabling customers in their business and digital transformation." Adding further, he said, "Our customers have benefited from our state-of-art industry solutions, such as our SightN2™ for Warranty Analytics part of this winning submission and this award is the testimony. This has further motivated us to achieve greater heights in years to come. Onward & upward!"

"Nihilent's Warranty Analytics SaaS has helped us gain extended insights into warranty claims," said Michelle Roemer, Vice President, Information Technology at Cirrus Aircraft. "More importantly, the system has further enhanced our existing warranty and service analytics, bringing added efficiency that continues to reflect our dedication to world-class service & support throughout the lifetime of ownership."

Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from a set of more than 2,900 entrants from 115 countries worldwide. Nihilent Inc. was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Power BI.

The Power BI Partner of the Year Award recognizes a partner who has delivered a Business Analytics solution based on the Power BI cloud service. The winning solution will have augmented a customer's resources with self-service analysis and enabled the customer to make more aligned and informed decisions with better team collaboration.

"It's an honor to recognize finalists and winners of the Microsoft 2019 Partner of the Year Awards," said Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. "These companies are successfully leading their industries, building intelligent solutions, addressing complex business challenges and making more possible for customers around the world. I'm honored to congratulate each winner and finalist."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year.

About Nihilent

Nihilent is a global consulting and services company using a design thinking approach to problem-solving and integrated change management. Nihilent's comprehensive range of expertise in process and technology enables customers to achieve new heights of business performance. Nihilent is a Microsoft Gold Partner and has been strategically working with Microsoft for 14+ years. For more information, visit https://www.nihilent.com/.

For additional information:

Caitlin Schober | 651-305-2256 | caitlin.schober@nihilentinc.com

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Nihilent Inc.

Related Links

https://www.nihilent.com

