NII Holdings Announces Closing Of Offer To Repurchase 4.25% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2023

RESTON, Va., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NII Holdings , Inc. ("NII") today announced the closing of its previously announced offer to repurchase (the "Repurchase Offer"), at the option of each holder, any and all of its outstanding 4.25% convertible senior notes due 2023 (the "Notes") at a repurchase price equal to 100% of the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest. The Repurchase Offer expired on January 17, 2020 (the "Expiration Time"). A total of $2,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes was validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or before the Expiration Time. On January 21, 2020, NII accepted for repurchase and paid for the Notes that were tendered. The complete terms and conditions of the Repurchase Offer were set forth in the Fundamental Change Company Notice, dated December 19, 2019.

