NII Holdings Reschedules 2018 Results Conference Call

NII Holdings, Inc.

Mar 13, 2019, 16:17 ET

RESTON, Va., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NII Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ: NIHD] today announced that it has rescheduled its year-end 2018 results conference call with its senior management to Monday, March 18, 2019.

When:

Monday, March 18, 2019

Time:

8:30 AM – 9:30 AM EST

Phone:

U.S. and Canada:

800.709.0218

Passcode:  NII

International:

+1.212.231.2913

Passcode:  NII

All participants are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. If you are unable to participate, a rebroadcast of the conference call will be available for one week following the call.

For a replay of this call, please use the following:

U.S. and Canada:

800.633.8625

Passcode:  21916103

International:

+1.402.977.9141

Passcode:  21916103

About NII Holdings, Inc.

NII Holdings, Inc., a publicly held company based in Reston, Virginia, is a provider of mobile communication services for individual consumers who use our services to meet both professional and personal needs in Brazil. NII Holdings, operating under the Nextel brand, offers fully integrated wireless communication tools with digital cellular voice services, data services, international voice and data roaming services and other value-added services. Visit NII Holdings' website at www.nii.com.

Visit NII Holdings' news room for news and to access our market's news center: www.nii.com.

