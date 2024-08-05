NIIMBL announces 2 RFIs focused on data connectivity and federated learning for biopharmaceutical manufacturing

NEWARK, Del., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals is pleased to announce two Requests for Information (RFI) related to universal connectivity and federated learning as part of the Institute's Big Data Program. The Institute invites submissions from data science experts with knowledge of connectivity systems and federated learning.

Universal Connectivity for In-process Analytics in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing (RFI 2024.1) seeks information on potential solutions for a universal connectivity system for at-line and/or inline analytical instrumentation. This system is envisioned as an OT/IT core to facilitate seamless data integration and advanced analytics within biomanufacturing processes, thus enabling data-driven decision making and process optimization. The submission deadline is August 30, 2024. Learn more about the Universal Connectivity RFI.

Hybrid Model Federated Learning (RFI 2024.2) requests information on innovative approaches that combine federated learning with hybrid models (combining Physics-Based and AI/ML data-driven methodologies) specifically tailored for biopharmaceutical manufacturing processes. This request aims to gather insights and concepts for achieving integration and operationalization of these models in a practical, industry-relevant context. The submission deadline is September 23, 2024. Learn more about the Hybrid Model Federated Learning RFI.

"Enhanced data integration and predictive modeling are essential to help biopharmaceutical manufacturers make data-driven, analytics-based decisions to optimize manufacturing processes. These two RFIs will help NIIMBL's Big Data Program tackle these challenges for the industry," said Roger Hart, NIIMBL Senior Fellow and Big Data Program Lead.

NIIMBL's Big Data Program aims to accelerate the development and adoption of data-driven innovation and standards to increase the speed and resilience of biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The Program includes five workstreams focused on data creation, transformation, storage, prediction, and control.

These RFIs aim to collect information only and are not a solicitation for funding.

About NIIMBL

The National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL) is a public-private partnership whose mission is to accelerate biopharmaceutical innovation, support the development of standards that enable more efficient and rapid manufacturing capabilities, and educate and train a world-leading biopharmaceutical manufacturing workforce, fundamentally advancing U.S. competitiveness in this industry. NIIMBL is part of Manufacturing USA®, a diverse network of federally sponsored manufacturing innovation institutes, and is funded through a cooperative agreement with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the U.S. Department of Commerce with significant additional support from its members.

