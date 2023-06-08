NIIMBL Announces $4.5M in New Funding Opportunities in Technology Development, Workforce Development, and for Regional Academic Leads

NEWARK, Del., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL) is pleased to announce approximately $4M in funding through Project Call (PC) 7.1 and an additional $500k in funding for prospective regional leads for the 2024 NIIMBL eXperience Program. The PC7.1 Request for Proposals (RFP) and the 2024 NIIMBL eXperience Requests for Applications (RFA) are now open.

NIIMBL is currently accepting proposals through August 3, 2023, in response to PC 7.1 for key topic areas in technical and workforce development. The technical topic areas are:

Cell processing (primarily for application in cell therapies)

Technologies for intensified processing of therapeutic proteins

In-line, at-line, and online measurements for CQAs and / or process variables

Analytical and manufacturing technologies for viral vector manufacturing

Improving reliability and quality assurance of manufacturing processes, including Big Data applications

The workforce development topic areas are:

Increase interest in biopharma manufacturing careers

Internship and immersion experiences for non-traditional degrees

Innovative talent pipeline partnerships

Education & training for new technologies and/or use of new modalities

Cross regional collaboration

Additionally, NIIMBL is awarding $500k or up to $100k per applicant for the 2024 NIIMBL eXperience Program Regional Lead Organizations. This RFA will expand the NIIMBL eXperience program to different areas of the country. Applicants will serve as a regional lead organization that will plan program logistics, recruit students, and run a NIIMBL eXperience Program in their respective region. Applicants will propose a program that provides exposure to the biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry through hands-on training, tours, and engagement with "hosts" from professional associations, industry, and academic partners. The deadline for the NIIMBL eXperience RFA is July 27, 2023.

"It is exciting to offer multiple funding opportunities to our members that span a range of interests and expertise," says Chris Roberts, Associate Institute Director, NIIMBL. "As an institute, our goal is to accelerate innovation in the biopharmaceutical manufacturing space and that includes advancing both our technology and building a workforce that is skilled to truly move the needle."

For key dates, important information, and how to apply go to the Project 7.1 webpage or click here for the NIIMBL eXperience RFA.

To learn more about NIIMBL, including how to be a member, visit NIIMBL.org.

About NIIMBL

The National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL) is a public-private partnership whose mission is to accelerate biopharmaceutical innovation, support the development of standards that enable more efficient and rapid manufacturing capabilities, and educate and train a world-leading biopharmaceutical manufacturing workforce, fundamentally advancing U.S. competitiveness in this industry. NIIMBL is part of Manufacturing USA®, a diverse network of federally-sponsored manufacturing innovation institutes, and is funded through a cooperative agreement with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the U.S. Department of Commerce with significant additional support from its members.

Contact:

News Media

Maria X. Chacon

Director of Marketing and Communications

302-831-2337

[email protected]

