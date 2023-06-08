NIIMBL Announces $4.5M in New Funding Opportunities in Technology Development, Workforce Development, and for Regional Academic Leads

News provided by

National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL)

08 Jun, 2023, 15:30 ET

NEWARK, Del., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL) is pleased to announce approximately $4M in funding through Project Call (PC) 7.1 and an additional $500k in funding for prospective regional leads for the 2024 NIIMBL eXperience Program. The PC7.1 Request for Proposals (RFP) and the 2024 NIIMBL eXperience Requests for Applications (RFA) are now open.

NIIMBL is currently accepting proposals through August 3, 2023, in response to PC 7.1 for key topic areas in technical and workforce development. The technical topic areas are:

  • Cell processing (primarily for application in cell therapies)
  • Technologies for intensified processing of therapeutic proteins
  • In-line, at-line, and online measurements for CQAs and / or process variables
  • Analytical and manufacturing technologies for viral vector manufacturing
  • Improving reliability and quality assurance of manufacturing processes, including Big Data applications

The workforce development topic areas are:

  • Increase interest in biopharma manufacturing careers
  • Internship and immersion experiences for non-traditional degrees
  • Innovative talent pipeline partnerships
  • Education & training for new technologies and/or use of new modalities
  • Cross regional collaboration

Additionally, NIIMBL is awarding $500k or up to $100k per applicant for the 2024 NIIMBL eXperience Program Regional Lead Organizations. This RFA will expand the NIIMBL eXperience program to different areas of the country. Applicants will serve as a regional lead organization that will plan program logistics, recruit students, and run a NIIMBL eXperience Program in their respective region. Applicants will propose a program that provides exposure to the biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry through hands-on training, tours, and engagement with "hosts" from professional associations, industry, and academic partners. The deadline for the NIIMBL eXperience RFA is July 27, 2023.

"It is exciting to offer multiple funding opportunities to our members that span a range of interests and expertise," says Chris Roberts, Associate Institute Director, NIIMBL. "As an institute, our goal is to accelerate innovation in the biopharmaceutical manufacturing space and that includes advancing both our technology and building a workforce that is skilled to truly move the needle."

For key dates, important information, and how to apply go to the Project 7.1 webpage or click here for the NIIMBL eXperience RFA.

To learn more about NIIMBL, including how to be a member, visit NIIMBL.org.

About NIIMBL

The National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL) is a public-private partnership whose mission is to accelerate biopharmaceutical innovation, support the development of standards that enable more efficient and rapid manufacturing capabilities, and educate and train a world-leading biopharmaceutical manufacturing workforce, fundamentally advancing U.S. competitiveness in this industry. NIIMBL is part of Manufacturing USA®, a diverse network of federally-sponsored manufacturing innovation institutes, and is funded through a cooperative agreement with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the U.S. Department of Commerce with significant additional support from its members. 

Contact:

News Media

Maria X. Chacon

Director of Marketing and Communications

302-831-2337

[email protected]

SOURCE National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL)

Also from this source

NIIMBL Selects Largest eXperience Program Cohort to Date: 44 Students Across 3 Locations

NIIMBL Addresses Biopharma Talent Pipeline Solution Through Industry and Community College Collaboration

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.