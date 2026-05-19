NIIMBL Announces 8 New Technology and Workforce Projects

NEWARK, Del., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL) has selected eight new member-led technology and workforce development projects totaling $9.7 million in NIIMBL funding and member co-investment through its Project Call 9.1. Featuring 39 participating organizations, the projects target major industry challenges to advance domestic biopharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities and talent development strategies.

Technology projects focus on real-time process analytics, AI/ML-based process optimization, and novel protein expression platforms for next-generation therapeutics.

"These new technology projects represent the kind of innovation needed to strengthen the nation's biopharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities, said Sandeep Kedia, NIIMBL Senior Technology Fellow and Project Call Program Lead. "By bringing together advanced process analytical technologies, AI-driven optimization, and next-generation production platforms, our members are helping accelerate the adoption of transformative technologies across the industry."

Three workforce initiatives will spark interest in biopharmaceutical manufacturing careers, strengthen cross-regional workforce partnerships, and build an AI-ready biopharmaceutical manufacturing workforce, helping ensure the United States maintains global leadership in biopharma talent.

"Our workforce initiatives are designed to meet talent needs head‑on by creating more innovative pathways into biomanufacturing careers, said John Balchunas, NIIMBL Workforce Director. "These new projects will strengthen partnerships and ensure that learners can gain the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving biopharma industry."

Since NIIMBL's launch in 2017, the Institute has built a portfolio of 230 technical and workforce development projects totaling more than $216 million in NIIMBL funding and member co-investment. NIIMBL is comprised of more than 200 member organizations and partners from academia, industry, government, and non-profit organizations with a common goal to advance biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

Funding for Project Call 9.1 projects is subject to project award contract execution.

For a description of each project and to learn more about NIIMBL, please visit the Project Call 9.1 page.

Project Call 9.1 List

Technology Projects

Project: Continuous and Automated Downstream Purification of AAV

Lead: Michigan Technological University

Participants: Cytiva, EMD Millipore Corporation, Janssen, Landmark Bio, and PAK BioSolutions

Project: Leveraging Multidimensional Partner Data to Develop Predictive Digital Twins for Integrated Upstream Processes

Lead: University of Delaware

Participants: Sanofi and Waters Technologies Corporation

Project: Upstream Enrichment and Bioreactor Scale-Up for High Genome-Filled rAAV Capsids

Lead: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Participants: EMD Millipore Corporation, Landmark Bio, and Virica Biotech

Project: Continuous Fiber-Optic Probe for Detection of Antibodies and FC Fusions

Lead: University of Houston

Participants: Amgen, Boehringer-Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Genentech, and Mettler-Toledo Process Analytics

Project: Intelligent Affinity: Bayesian Optimization of Full AAV Purification Using Convective Affinity Adsorbents

Lead: North Carolina State University

Participants: ChromaGenix, EMD Millipore Corporation, Genentech, Refeyn, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and Waters Technologies Corporation

Workforce Projects

Project: Experiencing Biopharma Manufacturing Career Pathways First-Hand

Lead: University City Science Center

Participants: CSL Behring and GlaxoSmithKline

Project: Creating a Neurodiverse Talent Pipeline for the Biomanufacturing Industry 2.0

Lead: National Center for Therapeutics Manufacturing (Texas A&M University)

Participants: Janssen, Johnston Community College, Open Biopharma Research and Training Institute, Pfizer, Inc., and University of California, Los Angeles

Project: BioPATH (BioPharma Apprenticeship & Training Hub)

Lead: The Wistar Institute

Participant: International Academy of Automation Engineering

About NIIMBL

The National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL) is a public-private partnership whose mission is to accelerate biopharmaceutical innovation, support the development of standards that enable more efficient and rapid manufacturing capabilities, and educate and train a world-leading biopharmaceutical manufacturing workforce, fundamentally advancing U.S. competitiveness and security. NIIMBL is part of Manufacturing USA®, a network of federally sponsored manufacturing innovation institutes, and is funded through a cooperative agreement with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the U.S. Department of Commerce with significant additional support from its members.

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SOURCE National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL)