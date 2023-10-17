NIIMBL Is Now Accepting Applications for the 2024 NIIMBL eXperience Cohort After Awarding $500k to Expand Program

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL) has awarded approximately $500k in funding to launch the 2024 NIIMBL eXperience program in five locations across the United States. The application period is now open for the following locations: Albany College (ACPHS)- New York, Biomanufacturing Training Center at North Carolina State University, Thomas Jefferson University- Pennsylvania, Santa Clara University- California, and the University of Houston-Texas.

The NIIMBL eXperience program is an all-expenses paid biopharmaceutical manufacturing immersion program for university and community college students who have completed their first or second year of study. Specifically designed for Black, Latinx, and Indigenous students, the program strives to diversify the school-to-industry pipeline for the biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry.

"After piloting an expansion effort last year, we quickly realized that we could make a larger impact by moving into a regional model. That model enabled us to reach more students in one year than what we reached in the prior four years combined," said John Balchunas, NIIMBL workforce development director. "Our hosts are excited and equipped to reach students across the country making the introduction to the biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry more tangible than ever before through the eXperience," adds Balchunas.

Participating students will visit leading biopharma companies, tour manufacturing facilities, and receive hands-on introductions to state-of-the-art equipment. They also will become familiar with the types of organizations in the biopharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem and the role they play in bringing life-saving treatments to patients. Students are encouraged to apply to the region that best aligns with their residence. Academic organizations are also encouraged to share this application process with students in their network.

"I think the entire experience gave me courage and an exceptional look into the real world of engineering and science. I've never been able to get exposure to these facilities and devices, and I think understanding the background of the people clad in lab coats and what they studied helped give me more options and hope that I can find my path while I study," 2023 NIIMBL eXperience ACPHS participant.

In August 2023, NIIMBL issued a Request for Applications seeking proposals from NIIMBL members to expand the eXperience program across the United States. This is the second year that NIIMBL has expanded their eXperience program to reach more students across a broader range of geographic locations and communities. Last year, 41 students participated in the program at three locations across the country. This year, NIIMBL is prepared to accept up to 75 students into the 2024 cohort.

Visit NIIMBL.org to learn more about the NIIMBL eXperience program and to apply for the 2024 cohort.

*All funding is subject to project agreement negotiations. 

About NIIMBL

The National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL) is a public-private partnership whose mission is to accelerate biopharmaceutical innovation, support the development of standards that enable more efficient and rapid manufacturing capabilities, and educate and train a world-leading biopharmaceutical manufacturing workforce, fundamentally advancing U.S. competitiveness in this industry. NIIMBL is part of Manufacturing USA®, a diverse network of federally-sponsored manufacturing innovation institutes, and is funded through a cooperative agreement with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the U.S. Department of Commerce with significant additional support from its members.

