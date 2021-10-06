NIIT Expands its Managed Training Services Portfolio with a comprehensive Digital Technology Skills offering.

RPS Consulting, a company headquartered in Bengaluru, India has a training portfolio of over 2000 courses that includes specialized training solutions on emerging digital technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Science, DevOps, Automation, and Cybersecurity. The company's digital platform enables real-world, hands-on, virtual labs on a multitude of emerging technologies, supported by over 700 certified mentors. The company also offers authorized training of 23 global technology partners, including Microsoft, Red Hat, VMware, Citrix, Dell EMC, Google, AWS, ISC 2 among others.

This acquisition will help NIIT expand its Managed Training Services portfolio to include comprehensive training on digital technology skills for its global customers with the following advantages:

An extensive catalog of learning programs to enable digital transformation journeys for large enterprises

Digital talent transformation solutions to enhance the digital transformation capability across the enterprise

IT and emerging digital technology training as a managed service focused on business and learning outcomes

"Talent skilled in emerging digital technologies has become the new currency that fuels digital and business transformation. Large global companies are looking for a trusted and reliable managed services partner who can address organizational needs across the globe at scale. We are confident that the coming together of NIIT and RPS Consulting will provide our customers the opportunity to work with two leading brands to comprehensively address their digital skilling challenges and global talent needs," said Sailesh Lalla, Executive Vice President, Corporate Learning Group at NIIT.

"Fortune and Global 500 organizations around the world are prioritizing digital transformation. Now more than ever, companies need partners who can move the needle when it comes to building digital skills and talent to spearhead these transformations. The expertise and experience of NIIT and RPS Consulting will give our global customers the advantage of a comprehensive and scalable partner who can future-proof their workforce with the latest emerging digital technologies and skills," said DJ Chadha, Executive Vice President, Corporate Learning Group at NIIT.



Prasad Balakrishnan, CEO and Executive Director, RPS Consulting Pvt. Ltd. said, "Both NIIT and RPS Consulting are leading names in the digital technology training industry. We are confident that this acquisition will result in creating significant value for our customers, partners and stakeholders."

Pursuant to the transaction, RPS Consulting has become a subsidiary of NIIT. The leadership team of RPS Consulting would continue to drive operations.

About RPS Consulting

RPS Consulting is a leading provider of training programs on emerging digital technologies for experienced technology professionals working in GCCs and GSIs across India. Based out of Bengaluru, RPS CONSULTING has been assisting its clientele to plan and seamlessly execute their employee training initiatives for the past 15+ years.



To know more visit: www.rpsconsulting.in

About NIIT



Established in 1981, NIIT Limited, a global leader in Skills and Talent Development, offers multi-disciplinary learning management and training delivery solutions to corporations, institutions, and individuals in 30 countries. NIIT has two main lines of business across the globe - Corporate Learning Group and the Skills and Careers Group.

NIIT's Corporate Learning Group (CLG) offers a comprehensive suite of Managed Training Services including custom curriculum design and content development, learning administration, learning delivery, strategic sourcing, learning technology, and advisory services. With a prolific team of experienced learning professionals, NIIT is dedicated to helping customers increase the business value of learning and development (L&D). Built on the sound principles of 'Running Training like a Business', NIIT's Managed Training Services and best-in-class training processes enable customers to align business goals with L&D and demonstrably improve learning effectiveness and efficiency to create transformative business impact.

Visit us at www.niit.com or write to us at [email protected]. Follow us on twitter @NIITMTS .

For more information, visit www.niit.com

SOURCE NIIT

Related Links

http://www.niit.com

