NIIT Learning Systems Limited (NIIT MTS) Announces Q2 FY 2026 (July-September 2025) Results

NIIT MTS Highlights for Q2, FY 2026

Revenue at Rs. 475.7 Cr, up 20% YoY and 5% QoQ

EBITDA at Rs. 96.6 Cr, EBITDA margin at 20.3%

Acquired Germany based MST Group in July 2025

Added 3 new MTS clients taking tally to 104; Revenue Visibility at USD 409 million

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIALS (In Rs. Crores) Quarter ended

September 30, 2025 Quarter ended

June 30, 2025 QoQ change Quarter ended

September 30, 2024 YoY change Net Revenue 475.7 451.4 5 % 397.4 20 % EBITDA 96.6 95.1 2 % 93.6 3 % EBITDA % 20.3 % 21.1 % (76) bps 23.5 % (324) bps Profit After Tax* 47.0 49.3 (2.3) 57.0 (10)

*Includes impact of transaction related expenses

NEW DELHI, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NIIT Learning Systems Limited (Ticker Symbol: NIITMTS), a global leader in managed learning services, announced the results for the second quarter of Financial Year 2025-2026 ended September 30, 2025.

During the July to September 2025 quarter, the company recorded a consolidated Net Revenue of Rs. 475.7 Cr, up 5% QoQ and 20% YoY. EBITDA was Rs. 96.6 Cr while EBITDA Margin stood at 20.3%. Profit After Tax was Rs. 47 Cr (including impact of transaction related expenses). EPS for the quarter was Rs. 3.43.

The results were taken on record at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 5, 2025.

NIIT MTS added 3 new global Managed Training Services (MTS) clients during the quarter. Additionally, the company maintained its track record of 100% renewals, with 3 contract renewals during this quarter. Further, the company expanded scope of work with 1 large client. The MTS client tally at the end of the quarter stood at 104, bringing revenue visibility to USD 409 Million.

Vijay K. Thadani, Co-founder, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, NIIT MTS shared his views on the results, "The results reaffirm our pole position in AI for learning and development, with AI-enabled revenue contributing about 10% of our business this quarter. We continue to make significant investments in capabilities and go-to-market, to power industry leading growth."

On July 9, 2025, NIIT MTS completed the acquisition of Munich, Germany-based MST Group, a leader in managed learning services in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland). The company was acquired through NIIT MTS' wholly owned subsidiary NIIT (Ireland) Limited.

The transaction expands NIIT MTS's presence in Europe's largest and fastest growing economic region and increases market penetration in the automotive and industrial market segments while strengthening its portfolio of managed learning services with the addition of QuickStart Learning Academy capabilities, and addition of 7 marquee MTS customers in Germany. The addition of Hungary as a nearshore capability center for Western Europe will improve NIIT MTS's capability to offer onsite, multilingual services to its global clients.

In August 2025, the company announced a strategic partnership with Sana, (now a part of Workday), a Swedish AI company building the next generation of knowledge tools. The partnership framework will include the establishment of a dedicated NIIT-Sana Center of Excellence (CoE) that will deliver comprehensive professional services across the entire value chain of Sana Learn, an AI-native learning platform that combines the best of an LMS, LXP, authoring tool, and virtual classroom into one enterprise, AI-first learning environment.

Commenting on the results, Sapnesh Lalla, CEO and Executive Director, NIIT MTS, stated, "In a volatile macro environment, we delivered a solid quarter with broad-based execution, new logo additions, and expanding revenue visibility. Our AI-first strategy is now visible in production deployments, and we are scaling these programs to drive learner outcomes." He further added, "The acquisition of MST Group strengthens our DACH presence and adds high-quality clients and near-shore capability to our platform."

Awards and Accreditations

NIIT MTS Earned 81 prestigious Brandon Hall Excellence in HCM awards jointly with clients.

NIIT MTS recognized as a Market Leader in Fosway AI Market Assessment 2025 for Digital Learning

The company was accredited Gold Standard by the Learning and Performance Institute for the tenth consecutive year.

NIIT MTS also received Highly Commended in Training Initiative of the Year award jointly with Unilever at the British Training Awards, 2025.

NIIT MTS was also named to the 2025 Top 20 Companies in AI Content Creation & Authoring Tools and AI Coaching & Learner Support Tools by Training Industry, Inc., recognizing leading companies in AI in the training sector of the corporate learning and development (L&D) market.

About NIIT Learning Systems Limited (NIIT MTS)

NIIT MTS is the trusted and award-winning L&D and talent partner for the world's leading companies in over 30 countries. Established in 1981, NIIT MTS offers managed learning and strategic consulting services to solve the most complex challenges in learning, talent, skills, and workforce transformation. With a Net Promoter Score of 9/10 and a 100% renewal rate, NIIT MTS helps leading companies transform and reimagine their learning ecosystems while increasing the business value and impact of learning. For more information, visit: www.niitmts.com.

