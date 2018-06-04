NIIT Signs Landmark Learning and Development Partnership with Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; presort services; office mailing and shipping; location data; and software.

Under this landmark agreement, NIIT will take over the majority of Learning and Development (L&D) activities at Pitney Bowes with the exception of leadership and managerial development. Per the agreement, NIIT will deliver a comprehensive L&D portfolio of managed training services for Pitney Bowes including learning consulting, demand management, design and development, learning delivery, administration, technology support, and vendor management. The agreement entails that NIIT will not only run day-to-day L&D operations but will also focus on learning strategy with the end goal of transformative improvements in the effectiveness and efficiency of the L&D function.

"At Pitney Bowes, we have a culture of innovation that is based on our values which are embodied in the phrase we do the right thing, the right way," said Johnna G. Torsone, EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer at Pitney Bowes. "Learning and development is foundational to the value we offer to our employees and how we embed those values and culture in what we do. NIIT will be our strategic partner in providing that learning and development to our employees as we continue our journey of transformation."

"This is a huge responsibility and we are honored that Pitney Bowes has chosen us as their L&D partner after a rigorous RFP process," said Sailesh Lalla, EVP, Business Development at NIIT. "NIIT's goal will be to remain fully accountable and deliver transformative and tangible business benefits to Pitney Bowes through strategic and tactical improvements in the L&D function. Just as Pitney Bowes thrives on helping clients navigate the complex world of commerce, we thrive on helping our clients run training like a business. The entire team at NIIT is looking forward to this exciting opportunity to collaborate and deliver learning and service excellence on all fronts," he added.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; presort services; office mailing and shipping; location data; and software. For nearly 100 years Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at www.pitneybowes.com.

Established in 1981, NIIT Limited, a global leader in Skills and Talent Development, offers multi-disciplinary learning management and training delivery solutions to corporations, institutions, and individuals in over 40 countries. NIIT has three main lines of business across the globe- Corporate Learning Group, Skills and Careers Group, and School Learning Group.

NIIT's Corporate Learning Group (CLG) offers Managed Training Services (MTS) to market-leading companies in North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. Our comprehensive suite of Managed Training Services includes custom Curriculum Design and Content Development, Learning Administration, Learning Delivery, Strategic Sourcing, Learning Technology, and Advisory Services. With a team of some of the world's finest learning professionals, NIIT is dedicated to helping customers increase the business value of learning and development (L&D). Built on the sound principles of 'Running Training like a Business', NIIT's Managed Training Services and best-in-class training processes enable customers to align business goals with L&D, reduce costs, realize measurable value, benefit from rock-solid operations, and increase business impact.

