NIIT Technologies Introduces Cognitive Service Desk Audit, a New Cloud-based Solution

NOIDA, India, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NIIT Technologies Limited, a leading global IT solutions organization, announces the launch of a new cloud-based solution, Cognitive Service Desk Audit, built on Microsoft Azure platform. The solution will play a major role in enhancing the productivity of enterprises by increasing operational efficiency, reducing audit efforts and improving quality and vigilance.

Cognitive Service Desk Audit uses AI (Artificial Intelligence) to define the tonality of the end user through text mining & analytics. The software also audits the staff's voice and accent quality, resolution accuracy, and process adherence audit to provide quality output. Additionally, to minimize errors in understanding the end user party during the conversation, the solution also provides real time on-screen speech transcription of the online phone conversation.

Benefits of Cognitive Service Desk Audit

Enhancing Productivity and Reduced Human Intervention

Minimize Errors – The software will provide accent neutralization to reduce human errors

Improved Quality of Work – the software provides access to a dashboard with insights from the call records and scores

Feedback Mechanism based on AI – The solution will audit 100 % calls using AI, to provide feedback and analysis and provide automated reports on timely basis

Vamsi Rupakula, Global Head - IMS & Cloud at NIIT Technologies, stated, "We are dedicated towards boosting the client business by engaging at the intersect of deep domain expertise and emerging technologies. Our teams have designed the Cognitive Service Desk Audit on the Microsoft Azure platform to increase the productivity of the end user in the enterprise. The solution helps to minimize human errors, enhances quality, improves productivity, and delivers real-world business impact."

Rajiv Sodhi, General Manager partner Ecosystem at Microsoft stated, "Microsoft AI based cognitive services are easy to integrate, and enable applications, websites and bots to see, hear, speak, understand and interpret user needs through natural methods of communication. Our collaboration with NIIT Technologies will enable businesses to add new capabilities to their audit process, and enhance customer engagement, using Microsoft's AI platform and the trusted Microsoft Azure cloud."

NIIT Technologies has taken the lead in implementing the solution and deployed it internally to further develop it from experience and make it better to benefit the clients.

NIIT Technologies has been a Microsoft Partner for nearly two decades. The two have jointly enabled large enterprises transform in a rapidly changing IT landscape. The Cognitive Service Desk Audit is another offering that has leveraged the Microsoft platform to aid the clients to seamlessly move their business applications to the cloud while managing and operating at scale.

About NIIT Technologies Ltd.

NIIT Technologies is a leading global IT solutions organization, enabling its clients to transform at the intersect of unparalleled domain expertise and emerging technologies to achieve real-world business impact. The Company focuses on three key verticals: Banking and financial services, Insurance, Travel and Transportation. This domain strength is combined with leading-edge capabilities in Data & Analytics, Automation, Cloud, and Digital.

With over 10,000 employees serving clients across Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia, NIIT Technologies fosters a culture that promotes innovation and constantly seeks to find new yet simple ways to add value for its clients.

Learn more about NIIT Technologies at www.niit-tech.com.

