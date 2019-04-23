NIIT Technologies Positioned as a 'Leader' in the NelsonHall NEAT Report for RPA and AI in Banking 2019

NOIDA, India, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NIIT Technologies Limited, a leading global IT solutions organization, today announced that NelsonHall has positioned it as a 'Leader' in the Overall market segment for RPA and AI in Banking in its latest NelsonHall NEAT report 2019.

This NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) analyzes the performance of 14 leading vendors offering RPA and AI services in the banking sector. The NEAT tool allows strategic sourcing managers to assess the capability of vendors across a range of criteria and business situations and identify the best performing vendors overall, and with specific capability around RPA, AI, and supporting new digital banking models.

This assessment highlights NIIT Technologies' significant focus on investments in emerging technologies to enable business transformation of its clients in the Banking sector. As a leader, NIIT Technologies exhibits both a high ability to deliver immediate benefit and a high capability to meet client future requirements relative to its peers.

Gautam Samanta, Global Head-BFS, NIIT Technologies said, "We are delighted to be recognized as a Leader in NelsonHall's RPA and AI in Banking NEAT evaluation report. This recognition is a strong endorsement of our strategy to transform client's business with AI and RPA working at the intersection of deep Financial Services domain knowledge to enable our clients to derive real-world business impact. It also reflects that we are well positioned to respond to the changing need for RPA and AI engagements in the Financial Services sector."

"NIIT Technologies has developed a robust framework for analysing financial institutions' operations and recommending automation use cases," said Andy Efstathiou, Research Director at NelsonHall. "They have the flexibility to deliver automation either as a managed service or in-house, as the client prefers."

According to the report, NIIT Technologies leads with its frameworks and domain knowledge to optimize processes and then automate them. The company has orchestrated solutions converging RPA, AI and BPM to deliver Smart Automation across enterprises. The company actively assists clients to establish CoEs and help them to systematically scale RPA and AI within their organization.

About NIIT Technologies Ltd.

NIIT Technologies is a leading global IT solutions organization, enabling its clients to transform at the intersect of unparalleled domain expertise and emerging technologies to achieve real-world business impact. The Company focuses on three key verticals: Banking and financial services, Insurance, Travel and Transportation. This domain strength is combined with leading-edge capabilities in Data & Analytics, Automation, Cloud, and Digital, is enabling it clients to drive business transformation.

With over 10,000 employees serving clients across Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia, NIIT Technologies fosters a culture that promotes innovation and constantly seeks to find new yet simple ways to add value for its clients.

Learn more about NIIT Technologies at www.niit-tech.com.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in IT and business services. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, all-original research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements. The business involves various risks, and uncertainties that could result in the actual results to differ materially from those indicated here. All forward looking statements made herein are based on information presently available to the management of the Company and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

For media queries, please contact: Akanksha Gupta Corporate Communications NIIT Technologies Ltd. +91-120-7119033 akanksha.1.gupta@niit-tech.com Suman Nath Edelman India +91-9958065680 Suman.Nath@edelman.com Abhinandan Singh Head – Investor Relations and M&A NIIT Technologies Ltd. +91-22-40103212 abhinandan.singh@niit-tech.com

SOURCE NIIT Technologies Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.niit-tech.com

