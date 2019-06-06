NIIT Technologies Recognized as a Leader Among Midsize Agile Software Development Service Providers by Independent Research Firm

NOIDA, India, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NIIT Technologies today announced that it has been named as a Leader among midsize agile software development service providers that matter most, by Forrester Research Inc., an independent research and advisory firm. NIIT Technologies was recognized in the report titled, The Forrester Wave™: Midsize Agile Software Development Service Providers, Q2 2019.

Forrester report evaluated 13 agile software development service providers across 22 criteria, which are grouped into three high-level categories of current offering, strategy and market presence. In the Forrester evaluation, NIIT Technologies received highest score of '5 on 5' in the agile services engagement and commercial models criterion. The full report can be found here.

According to the Forrester report, "NIIT Technologies accelerates clients' Agile transformations. [Its] 'Done Release at Will' is a robust framework for improving client's software development capabilities; it has a strong focus on modern, cloud-native solution architecture — and on tools to automate each stage of the software life cycle. It has several good case studies that combine migration of legacy architectures to microservices resulting in measurable improvements to customer-facing software. NIIT Technologies is a good choice for [Application Development & Delivery] AD&D leaders in its target industries, whether they are new to Agile or experienced with it."

Speaking about the announcement, Sudhir Singh, CEO, NIIT Technologies said, "We are excited to be recognized as a leader in Agile services by Forrester. We believe this is a strong testament of our capability to co-innovate with our clients for rapidly building differentiated solutions for exceptional end customer experience, to accelerate Agile / DevOps adoption and deliver Business Agility for our customers."

According to the Forrester report, "Savvy AD&D leaders know that Agile service providers are better than the traditional offshore software factories at helping their clients create the great software they need to differentiate their product, improve their customers' experience, and digitize their operations." Agile service providers, are becoming their client's strategic partners by providing high-quality, reasonably priced development staff on short notice; contributing fresh ideas, external perspectives, and technology knowledge; and accelerating clients' adoption of Agile development tools and techniques.

NIIT Technologies is a leading global IT solutions organization, enabling its clients to transform at the intersect of unparalleled domain expertise and emerging technologies to achieve real-world business impact. The Company focuses on three key verticals: Banking and financial services, Insurance, Travel and Transportation. This domain strength is combined with leading-edge capabilities in Data & Analytics, Automation, Cloud, and Digital.

With over 10,000 employees serving clients across Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia, NIIT Technologies fosters a culture that promotes innovation and constantly seeks to find new yet simple ways to add value for its clients.

