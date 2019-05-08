NIIT Technologies to Partner With Blue Chip Customer Engineering Ltd

NOIDA, India, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NIIT Technologies Limited (NSE: NIITTECH), a leading global IT solutions organization, today announced a strategic partnership with Blue Chip Customer Engineering Ltd to enhance the profitability and productivity of their customers. The partnership aims to bring NIIT Technologies' wealth management application and Blue Chip's IBM POWER expertise together to provide an end-to-end solution. Blue Chip provides maintenance, on-premise and cloud services within their Tier III & IV Data Centres in UK, and together NIIT Technologies and Blue Chip will address the demand in the market for a 360 degree support for its customer base which uses the IBM Power platform.

The partnership will support wealth management and other financial organizations in maintaining, supplying and managing the IBM POWER platform, including IBMi & AIX operating systems. The organizations will not only have access to the best in class services, but also a cost effective alternative that will promote business growth. The partnership will help NIIT Technologies gain access to Blue Chip's expertise in the IBM midrange systems and will enable them to serve their clients with tailored and niche solutions.

Commenting on the partnership, Sudhir Singh, CEO at NIIT Technologies, said, "At NIIT Technologies, we work towards solving specific business issues for our clients by providing them with solutions that aid the end-user experience and enable business development. The partnership with Blue Chip is a strategic move in this direction. With the increased adoption of cloud based services, Blue Chip brings the capability of providing and managing IBM power range platforms on the cloud. Together with Blue Chip, we will work towards addressing this aspect of the cloud for enterprises."

Brian Meredith, CEO at Blue Chip, said, "We're delighted to be partnering with NIIT Technologies to expand our portfolio of end-to-end solutions for our customers through their application expertise, whilst providing them access to the largest Power Cloud in Europe. We're continually innovating and investing in the future, pioneering the service offerings to our customer base."

About NIIT Technologies Ltd.

NIIT Technologies is a leading global IT solutions organization, enabling its clients to transform at the intersect of unparalleled domain expertise and emerging technologies to achieve real-world business impact. The Company focuses on three key verticals: Banking and financial services, Insurance, Travel and Transportation. This domain strength combined with leading-edge capabilities in Data & Analytics, Automation, Cloud, and Digital, is enabling its clients to drive business transformation.

With over 10,000 employees serving clients across Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia, NIIT Technologies fosters a culture that promotes innovation and constantly seeks to find new yet simple ways to add value for its clients.

Learn more about NIIT Technologies at www.niit-tech.com.

About Blue Chip

We don't just understand our customers' changing needs, we deliver on them. We combine real life experience with pioneering technical expertise to produce world class managed IT solutions. Providing you the reassurance that ensures your focus stays on growing your business. We will do the rest – Advancing your IT.

BlueChip is a Gold IBM business partner and a founding member of the IBM POWER Cloud programme.

Under the current partnership, they will work with NIIT Technologies in the United Kingdom.

Learn more about Blue Chip at www.bluechip.co.uk

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements. The business involves various risks, and uncertainties that could result in the actual results to differ materially from those indicated here. All forward looking statements made herein are based on information presently available to the management of the Company and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

