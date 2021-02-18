NIKA Awarded $125M IDIQ Contract for CONUS Medical Facilities Support Services (MFSS II) by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NIKA, a global provider of facility life cycle solutions, announced that it has been awarded a multi-disciplinary contract by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). NIKA will provide general project support services, facility operations and maintenance support, facility support services, project development support services, commissioning, occupancy support services, and facilities system support for Department of Defense (DoD) medical facilities located in the continental U.S. (CONUS). This indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract awarded by USACE is worth $125M with a two-year base and three one-year options for a total of five years.

Under this contract, NIKA is able to provide project support services in a variety of functional areas, including inpatient facilities support, clinical area support, and ancillary support. As a previous contract holder on MFSS I and a current contract holder on MFSS II OCONUS, NIKA is well-positioned to continue providing facility support services for this new contract vehicle.

"The MFSS II contract vehicle allows NIKA to continue providing facility life cycle services to USACE and its Defense Health Agency (DHA) customers," said Kyle Henson, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Growth at NIKA. "We're proud to be part of DHA's mission to provide an exceptional level of healthcare services for our soldiers, their families, and our nation's veterans."

MFSS II CONUS will be the latest addition to NIKA's Facilities Operations Management division portfolio, which provides operations and maintenance, base operations support, initial outfitting and transition, and facility support services for managing complex facilities and government buildings.

About NIKA

NIKA delivers comprehensive services and solutions to support the full life cycle of facilities. For more than two decades, the Department of Defense and federal civilian agencies, as well as commercial and higher education institutions, have trusted NIKA to design, build, operate, and manage their real property. By combining facilities operations management, engineering, and architecture services, we provide value and expertise for complex and mission critical facilities. Headquartered in Rockville, MD with offices in San Antonio, TX, NIKA helps clients enhance operational excellence in locations around the globe.

