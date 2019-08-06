NIKA Awarded $25M IDIQ Contract for OCONUS Medical Facilities Support Services (MFSS II) by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NIKA, a global provider of facility life cycle solutions announced that it has been awarded its first full and open contract by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). NIKA will provide general project support services, facility operations and maintenance support, facility support services, project development support services, commissioning, occupancy support services, and facilities system support for Department of Defense (DoD) medical facilities located outside the continental U.S. (OCONUS), specifically Japan, Korea, Italy, Germany and Hawaii. This indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract awarded by USACE is worth $25M with a two-year base and three one-year options for a total of five years.

"By earning a spot on the MFSS II contract, we expand our ability to provide our diverse facility life cycle services to federal agencies," said retired Lt. Col. Pete Peterson, Executive Vice President of Facilities Operations Management at NIKA. "The MFSS II contract vehicle will give agencies quick and affordable access to NIKA's professional subject matter experts. We're proud to continue our legacy of supporting mission-critical medical facilities across the globe." NIKA's Facilities Operations Management division provides operations and maintenance, base operations support, and facility support services for managing complex facilities and government buildings.

Under this contract, NIKA is able to provide services in a variety of functional areas, including inpatient facilities support, clinical area support, and ancillary support in areas such as warehousing, power plants, transition and space planning. As a current contract holder on MFSS I, NIKA is well-positioned to transition into the new contract vehicle.

About NIKA

NIKA delivers comprehensive services and solutions to support the full life cycle of facilities. For more than two decades, the Department of Defense and federal civilian agencies, as well as commercial and higher education institutions, have trusted NIKA to design, build, operate, and manage their real property. By combining facilities operations management, engineering, and architecture services, we provide value and expertise for complex and mission critical facilities. Headquartered in Rockville, MD with offices in San Antonio, TX, NIKA helps clients enhance operational excellence in locations around the globe.

