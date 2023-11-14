NIKA Awarded $840M IDIQ Contract for Medical Facilities Support Services by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

News provided by

NIKA

14 Nov, 2023, 11:00 ET

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NIKA, a global provider of facility life cycle solutions announced that it has been awarded an $840 million multi-disciplinary contract by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). NIKA will provide general project support services, facility operations and maintenance support, facility support services, project development support services, quantity verification and analysis services, commissioning, occupancy support services, and facilities system support for medical facilities in the Defense Health Agency (DHA) Facilities Enterprise (FE) located in the Contiguous United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and U.S. Territories.  

Under this Medical Facilities Support Services (MFSS) IIIa contract, NIKA is able to provide project support services in a variety of functional areas, including inpatient facilities support, clinical area support, and ancillary support. As a previous prime contract holder on MFSS I and II CONUS, and MFSS II OCONUS, NIKA is well-positioned to continue providing exceptional facility support services for this new contract vehicle.

"We are excited to continue serving our DHA customers under the MFSS vehicle," said Kabir Chaudhary, CEO/President at NIKA. "NIKA is currently providing these critical services to DHA medical facilities across the globe and will continue to bring the same level of commitment to improving health and building readiness as we have successfully done for the last decade of this most important mission."

This indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract has a duration of seven years with a three-year base and two, 24 month options.

About NIKA 
NIKA delivers comprehensive services and solutions to support the full life cycle of facilities. For more than two decades, the Department of Defense and federal civilian agencies, as well as commercial and higher education institutions, have trusted NIKA to design, build, operate, and manage their real property. By combining facilities operations management, engineering, and logistics services, we provide value and expertise for complex and mission critical facilities and infrastructure. Headquartered in Rockville, MD with offices in San Antonio, TX, NIKA helps clients enhance operational excellence in locations around the globe.

For more information about NIKA, please visit http://www.nikasolutions.com.

For further information, contact:
Rosanna Cruz
[email protected]
(301) 770-3520
www.nikasolutions.com

SOURCE NIKA

