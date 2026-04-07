Nike, Unisport, and Alianza Unite to Expand Opportunities for Hispanic Soccer Players and Families

Long-term partnership brings program development, custom merchandise, and on-site activation nationwide

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nike Soccer and Unisport are launching a multi-year partnership with Alianza, the largest Hispanic soccer property in the United States, to create expanded opportunities for Hispanic players, clubs, and families across the nation.

Alianza x Nike x Unisport Alianza Primary

As part of this landmark collaboration, Nike and Unisport will have a brand presence at all 2026 Alianza Tour events, including retail activations and experiential programming. The partnership will also debut Alianza Select, a teams program providing unique benefits to participating clubs; and deliver branded gear to more than 2,500 Alianza participants throughout the 2026 tournament season.

"Alianza has been part of the fabric of the Hispanic community for decades," said Heath Pearce, President of For Soccer, Alianza's parent company. "Nike's focus on growing the game and building strong relationships with the Hispanic soccer community, coupled with Unisport's market expertise, make this partnership a perfect fit. We're thrilled to bring everything Nike and Unisport have to offer to our Alianza family."

Starting in May 2026, the 2026 Alianza Tour will visit eight U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, and Dallas, and is expected to draw more than 27,000 players and 240,000 fans. Match play opportunities span ages 6 through adult, and participants in Alianza's Sueño development program will have the chance to compete in front of scouts from U.S. Soccer, the Mexican Football Federation, MLS, Liga MX, NWSL, and more.

"Nike remains committed to making athlete dreams real across every dimension of soccer in the U.S.," said Nuno Silva, VP/GM, Nike Soccer North America. "Whether helping to create pathways through grassroots or elite play – this new partnership with Alianza allows us to continue our role at Nike as a community enabler and to create and fuel a love for the game across existing players and new generations."

"Alianza provides the most authentic path for the aspiring U.S.-based Hispanic footballers to pursue their dreams," said Michael O'Connor, CEO, Unisport Soccer. "At Unisport, our brand promise is to Make Football Dreams Come True and as such, the collaboration with Alianza is a natural one. We will work to provide an elevated consumer experience on site at Alianza events and, through integrating strategic partners like Nike, continue to inspire and encourage these young footballers."

About Nike

NIKE, Inc., headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, is the world's leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Converse, a wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brand, designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, NIKE, Inc.'s earnings releases and other financial information are available on the Internet at investors.nike.com. Individuals can also visit about.nike.com and follow NIKE on LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Unisport

Unisport Soccer unites Unisport, Europe's leading soccer specialty brand, with U.S.-based WeGotSoccer to form the world's largest omni-channel soccer retailer. Launching alongside Unisport Futbol, a social platform tailored to the Hispanic community, the brand is designed to connect players and fans of all cultures and levels of the game.

With over 60 years of combined experience, Unisport Soccer exists to support every player's journey—from grassroots to elite, from first kick to lifelong passion. Whether you call it soccer or football, the essence of the game remains universal: creativity, competition, community, and dreams. Unisport Soccer is part of the Unisport Group. Learn more at unisport.group.

About Alianza

Alianza is the leading U.S. Hispanic soccer program, offering top-level competition, player identification, and community engagement experiences nationwide. Part of For Soccer, Alianza is dedicated to advancing opportunities for Hispanic families and developing the next generation of players. Learn more or register at alianzadefutbol.com.

About For Soccer

For Soccer is North America's premier soccer marketing, media, and experiences company, accelerating the sport's growth through research, content, experiential platforms, sponsorships, and owned properties including Alianza and Black Star. Learn more at forsoccer.com.

Media Contact

Daina Lecuona

General Manager, Alianza

[email protected]

561.866.0043

SOURCE For Soccer