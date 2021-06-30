Nikhef, SURF and Fungible Set New Benchmark for the World's Fastest Storage Performance

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and AMSTERDAM, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fungible Inc., a pioneer in data-centric computing, Nikhef and SURF, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced they have achieved the world's highest performance between a single server reading data from a single storage target, clocking in at 6.55 million IOPS. Also utilizing technology from Juniper Networks, the result was based on tests from a single 64-core AMD server connecting to a single Fungible FS1600 storage node, marking the FS1600 as the fastest storage node on the market today.

The breakthrough all-flash NVMe-oF storage node achieved nearly 2x better performance than the nearest competitor. The collaboration among Fungible, Nikhef, a partnership between the Institutes Organisation of the Dutch Research Council and six universities, and SURF, the collaborative ICT association of Dutch educational and research institutions, is designed to explore high-performance storage for physics and related HPC science.

"We are excited about the unparalleled, near-native performance we were able to achieve by offloading as much as possible. These results show great promise for the FS1600 and client-side DPUs," said Jouke Roorda, High Performing Systems Engineer at Nikhef.

"The Fungible FS1600 will be recognized as the start of a new era in storage, thanks to its unique DPU capabilities. We see a bright future for these devices and DPUs in general," said Tristan Suerink, IT Architect at Nikhef.

"SURF accelerates Dutch research by investing in ICT innovation and we are eager to see how researchers will benefit from Fungible's high performance storage solutions," said Raymond Oonk, Sr. Advisor at SURF.

"We are proud to be a part of this performance milestone. The results achieved are truly ground-breaking and will have far-reaching implications for data centers across the globe," said Raj Yavatkar, CTO at Juniper Networks. "As enterprises modernize data center infrastructures to accommodate innovative new business models for the digital economy, it is critical that we have next-generation storage solutions that can keep up with future market demands."

As a result of this industry-leading performance, data-centric workloads can be consolidated, leading to an increase in utilization of storage media and cost per IOPS decrease of at least 2x compared to existing software-defined storage solutions.

"What we are achieving in the lab with Nikhef and SURF can be deployed throughout the world," said Pradeep Sindhu, CEO and Co-Founder of Fungible. "We believe customers, partners and research institutions can push innovation boundaries with the Fungible Storage Cluster to radically reduce processing time and advance experimental activities in accelerator-based particle physics and astroparticle physics. Ultimately, it is revolutionizing the performance, economics, reliability and security of scale-out data centers."

Powered by the Fungible Data Processing Unit™ (DPU), the partnership leverages the Fungible Storage Cluster, which is a high performance, secure, scale-out, disaggregated data storage platform, scaling linearly to 300M IOPS in a single 40RU rack, and extending further to many racks.

Each FS1600 storage target node is powered by two Fungible F1 DPUs and packs 24 standard NVMe SSDs delivering an aggregate of 15M IOPS in a 2RU form factor. The FS1600 supports industry standard NVMe over TCP and enables enterprise data services such as data durability, data reduction, data security in-line and at line-rate, all selectable on a per volume basis.

About Fungible Inc.

Silicon Valley-based Fungible is revolutionizing the performance, economics, reliability and security of scale-out data centers. Visit Fungible to learn more. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Nikhef

Nikhef performs research into the elementary building blocks of our Universe, their mutual forces and the structure of space and time. Nikhef is a partnership between the Institutes Organisation of the Dutch Research Council (NWO-I) and six universities: Maastricht University, Radboud University, University of Amsterdam, University of Groningen, Utrecht University, and VU University Amsterdam. Nikhef is situated at the Amsterdam Science Park.

About SURF

SURF is the collaborative ICT organization for Dutch education and research. The institute offers students, teachers, and scientists in the Netherlands access to national Internet and ICT facilities. More than 100 educational and research institutions in the Netherlands collaborate in the SURF cooperative in order to take full advantage of the opportunities offered by digitisation. Follow us on Twitter.

