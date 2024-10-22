Niki Cheng and Shaokao Cheng Celebrate the Grand Opening New York's First Eichholtz Store Under 18th Street Design Collective

October 23rd Grand Opening Event to Feature Latest Collections, Live Music, and Exclusive Viewing of the Metropolitan Museum of Art x Eichholtz Collection

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Home retail entrepreneurs & visionaries Niki Cheng and Shaokao Cheng are set to unveil New York's first Eichholtz store, expanding their thoughtfully curated portfolio under the 18th Street Design Collective. Opening its doors on October 23, 2024 in the Chelsea neighborhood, directly across the street from their Calligaris Brand Store, the Eichholtz showroom promises to introduce New Yorkers to the brand's signature elegance and sophisticated design sensibility.

This new addition reflects Niki and Shaokao's continued commitment to offering a diverse range of premium furniture and decor through their 18th Street Design Collective, which already includes renowned brands such as Calligaris, Camerich, and Ditre Italia. The grand opening event will showcase the Metropolitan Museum of Art x Eichholtz Collection, accompanied by live music, and refreshments. Guests will experience Eichholtz's unparalleled craftsmanship and discover how the brand's timeless elegance and contemporary flair can transform any interior.

About 18th Street Design Collective

For over two decades, Niki and Shaokao Cheng have been quietly shaping the design landscape in New York City. Their journey began with the opening of their first BoConcept store in 2003, and since then, they have carefully cultivated a collection of stores across the Tristate area, creating spaces that go beyond retail. Known for hosting intimate, curated events, the partners have built lasting relationships with discerning clientele who value not only the products they offer but also the experience they provide. Their approach to design has resonated with a wide array of customers, including high-profile figures from the arts and entertainment worlds, further cementing their influence in the industry.

Eichholtz: A Legacy of Luxury

Eichholtz, a Dutch brand renowned for its luxurious furniture, lighting, and accessories, brings a refined blend of classic and contemporary design. Whether it's a statement chandelier or a meticulously crafted sofa, Eichholtz has long been a favorite among those with an eye for detail and elegance. Each piece reflects the brand's dedication to craftsmanship, ensuring that every item enhances the ambiance of any space.

A Vision for Design Excellence

"We are delighted to bring Eichholtz to New York," says Niki Cheng. "The brand's ability to combine beauty and functionality speaks to the heart of what we aim to offer our clients. Each piece tells its own story, and that's what we want people to experience when they walk through our doors—furniture that elevates everyday living."

The Eichholtz store marks the next chapter in the evolution of the 18th Street Design Collective, a brand that reflects Niki and Shaokao's passion for thoughtfully curated design. Their growing portfolio of stores, including Calligaris, Camerich, and Ditre Italia, continues to offer New Yorkers access to a wide range of luxury and contemporary furniture, curated with care and precision.

Expanding the Design Collective

"Eichholtz is a natural fit within our collective," says Shaokao Cheng. "It complements the clean lines of Calligaris and Camerich, as well as the craftsmanship of Ditre Italia, while adding a layer of grandeur. Our goal has always been to offer our clients a selection that reflects both diversity in design and excellence in quality. Eichholtz helps us achieve that."

