Niki Trimble Joins LeaseLock as Vice President of Enterprise Sales

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LeaseLock , the only provider of a nationwide A-rated lease insurance program that totally eliminates security deposits in rental housing, today announced Niki Trimble has joined the company as Vice President of Enterprise Sales, with a focus on the Texas and Midwest markets.

Trimble, who brings a combination of sales and property management experience to her role, will work in the multifamily enterprise sales group to lead sales activities and manage expansion across strategic accounts. The enterprise sales team, which boasts more than 100 years of combined multifamily expertise, will focus on accelerating the industry transformation away from all security deposits, surety bonds, cosigners and guarantee services. LeaseLock Zero DepositTM properties are driving more traffic, streamlining the leasing process, converting more leases, and significantly reducing bad debt through enhanced rent and damage coverage.

"The addition of Niki to our sales team will compound our momentum as more operators realize the tremendous impact LeaseLock has on the new resident experience and on properties' bottom lines," said Derek Merrill, founder and COO of LeaseLock. "Having sold deposit alternative products in the past, Niki is acutely aware of market pain points and where legacy formats like surety bonds have failed to deliver."

Prior to joining LeaseLock, Trimble was a National Sales Executive for PayLease, where she focused on securing clients from Texas through the eastern U.S. She has served as a Regional Account Manager at Assurant and as an Account Executive at Criterion Brock and Coinmach. Her career also includes seven years of experience in property management with Greystar and The Hanover Co.

Leading operators who have replaced security deposits with LeaseLock include Avenue5 Residential, First Communities, CORE Realty, Lennar Multifamily Communities, The Bainbridge Companies and ROCO Real Estate.

About LeaseLock

LeaseLock helps the world find home. Powered by insurance technology, LeaseLock delivers a modern transaction for rental housing—faster, simpler, and more affordable.

Headquartered in Marina Del Rey, CA, LeaseLock Zero Deposit™ totally eliminates all deposits, bonds, cosigners, and guarantees. Renters pay a fee starting at $19 per month that generates over $5000 in coverage for the property on every lease. Renters save thousands of dollars at move-in, while properties drive more traffic, convert more leases, significantly reduce bad debt, and fully eliminate deposit administration and liability.

LeaseLock is launching across more than 1,000,000 apartment homes, backed by insurance rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. LeaseLock secured $10M in Series A financing from leading insurance and real estate technology venture funds including, Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures, American Family Ventures, Wildcat Venture Partners, and Moderne Ventures. For more information, please visit www.leaselock.com .

