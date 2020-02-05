Nikita Hair Announces Upcoming Unscripted TV Show, The Nikita Hair Adventure

Nicolaisen founded Nikita Hair in 1984 with a mission of empowering individuals to be their best self. The company's team building philosophy fosters creativity, responsibility and openness, and has propelled the brand to success. With 150+ hair salons and over 1,000 hairstylists, Nikita Hair has grown into one of the most profitable salon groups in the world. Nicolaisen foresees promising expansion in the $62 billion-dollar beauty industry as the brand brings its incredible salon experience to the United States. Already finding success, Nikita Hair's first U.S. franchise salon is slated to open this March in Mason, Ohio, operating alongside its successful corporate-owned location in Boca Raton, Florida.

"Inger is a truly incredible person with a charismatic personality and amazing entrepreneurial story that we're eager to share through this new show," said Kestner. "Full of energy and determination, this business titan from Norway is preparing to launch her incredibly successful business in the United States and once again build her empire from the ground up. With her team of experts on the ground, Inger will navigate the ups and downs of building a multi-million-dollar business while trying to balance her family life – with 14 children." She has 3 biological children and 11 from an orphanage in Eastern Europe that call her Mom.

"I can't wait to share my journey and introduce U.S. viewers to the Nikita Hair brand and our extraordinary company," said Nicolaisen. "Our vision is to create the greatest adventure in hair and beauty history with the initial goal of more than 200 Nikita Hair salons through strategic franchise partnerships throughout the United States."

