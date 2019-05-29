Nikita Hair Seeks Inspired Franchise Candidates at International Franchise Expo in NYC

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikita Hair, one of Europe's leading salon chains, announced today it is gearing up for expansion by exhibiting at this year's International Franchise Expo (IFE). Brand executives will head to the Big Apple to meet face-to-face with prospective franchise candidates at the world's largest franchising event at the Javits Center from May 30 – June 1.

Entrepreneurs are encouraged to meet Nikita Hair brand executives and staff at the show at booth #1124 to immerse themselves in the brand and learn first-hand from the brand's founder, Inger Ellen Nicolaisen, about Nikita's winning culture and lucrative franchise model.

Nikita Hair, an internationally successful hair salon with 34+ years in business with more than 150 salons and 1,000 employees, is gearing up to open its first salon in Ohio during Q4 of this year as well as expanding its Florida presence with the opening of its West Boca salon in Boca Raton Q1 2020. The brand is now gearing up for continued rapid U.S. growth. With ample opportunities for development and growth in nearly every market, Nikita Hair welcomes all franchisees to explore the Nikita Hair franchise opportunity at this year's expo.

"The $62 billion-dollar beauty industry is at an all-time high with consumer trends largely focusing on self-care and self-improvement," said Inger Ellen Nicolaisen, Founder of Nikita Hair. "At Nikita Hair, we foresee limitless growth potential within the industry and are thrilled at the opportunity to meet with aspiring entrepreneurs to share our unique, lucrative franchise model and help them to be in business for themselves, but not by themselves with the support of our experienced leadership team and sound business model."

At the show, Nikita Hair Creative Team Stylist, Karen Bessesen, from the Norwegian Design Team will be on-site demonstrating live hair styling so attendees can see the premium styles and services in action. All franchise prospects who sign a Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) with Nikita Hair by 12/31/19 will receive a trip to Norway, where the brand is headquartered, to experience the brand's roots first-hand. Those with genuine interest in the franchise opportunity will also receive complimentary samples from the brand's exclusive line of hair and skin care products, Eleni and Chris, made with the purest ingredients sourced from Scandinavia.

Nikita Hair is currently seeking inspired franchise partners with management experience, communication skills, and a positive, enthusiastic attitude. The company would like to work with driven individuals to expand the brand through single and multi-unit franchise agreements. Prior experience in the hair salon industry is not a requirement. As the brand continues U.S. franchise expansion plans, it aims to have 130 salons open and operating by 2022.

For more information about Nikita Hair and the franchise opportunity, please visit https://nikitahair.com/nikita-hair-franchise/ or call (305)-592-9229.

About Nikita Hair

Nikita Hair is a leading international, modern hair salon delivering a variety of high-quality hair and scalp services, and a salon signature collection, Eleni and Chris, with treatments and products, made from ingredients sourced from Scandinavia. With 150+ locations throughout Europe, Nikita Hair recently announced expansion plans throughout the United States, with corporate U.S. headquarters in Boca Raton, FL. Every Nikita Hair salon offers a wide array of services and personalized appointments to keep clients looking and feeling their best, authentic self. For more information on the Nikita Hair franchise opportunity, visit https://nikitahair.com/nikita-hair-franchise/ or call (305)-592-9229.

Media Contact: Kelly McNamara, Fishman Public Relations, 847-945-1300, KMcNamara@fishmanpr.com

SOURCE Nikita Hair

Related Links

https://nikitahair.com

