Nikki Haley & Brian Krzanich Head NJA Strategic Board of Advisors

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neil Jesani Tax Advisors, Inc. (NJA) today announced that Nikki Haley, the former Governor of South Carolina and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, and Brian Krzanich, CEO of Cerence AI and the former CEO of Intel Corp, will lead its Strategic Board of Advisors to help guide the firm's next evolution of growth.

Ambassador Nikki Haley

"Scaling an organization of significant size and scope requires more than ambition; it requires the right team of advisors," said Neil Jesani, President & CEO. "We are thrilled to have such nationally recognized public leaders serve in this important capacity."

"Neil Jesani Tax Advisors has an impressive track record of success and has established a strong foundation for growth," said Ambassador Haley. "I look forward to joining the Strategic Board of Advisors with Brian Krzanich and to working with Neil and the other members to build on that momentum."

While NJA has been in operation for 20 years, the firm has experienced exponential growth over the last 5 years due to the dramatic uptick in demand for comprehensive tax planning and advisory services, particularly among mid-market firms. The Strategic Board of Advisors was formed to support the next phase of growth, utilizing a small, highly selective group of respected business and government leaders.

About Us

Neil Jesani Tax Advisors, Inc. (NJA) is a full-service strategic tax planning and advisory services firm that serves high-net worth individuals and successful mid-size businesses. Established in 2007 and based in Fort Lauderdale and Las Vegas, the firm represents thousands of clients across the nation today. NJA has built a large in-house senior team of Tax Attorneys JDs, CPAs, CFOs and IRS Enrolled Agents who provide a holistic suite of compliance, accounting and resolution services. For more info, visit NeilJesani.com. NJA affiliate companies include Neil Jesani Wealth Management, Neil Jesani Risk Management, Neil Jesani Tax Resolution and NJP Law Group.

SOURCE Neil Jesani Advisors, Inc.