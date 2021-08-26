Nikki Levy Interiors Celebrates Eight Years as Design Industry Pivots to Overcome Pandemic-Related Supply Chain Challenges

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikki Levy Interiors, a South Florida based interior design firm founded on a commitment to designing spaces that reflect the individuality of their clients, is celebrating eight years in business. The company was founded by its namesake Nikki Levy, who was born in South Africa and found that her interest in interior décor was piqued at a very early age. Since its start, Levy has expanded the business to a team of nine with a studio location in Boca Raton.

Levy attributes her success and the rapid growth of Nikki Levy Interiors to her team's talent as well as their dedication and passion for each project. "Just as we know each one of our clients is unique," Levy says, "we ensure each of our interior designs is unique to your design style and design needs. We take pride in each home having its own distinctive flavor and rarely use the same piece of furniture or fabric twice."

Nikki Levy Interiors offers the following services:

Full interior design services and design guidance of residential and commercial spaces

Custom furniture, lighting and cabinetry

Luxury functional design

Drapery

3D rendering and spatial planning

Home accessories

Consultations with architects and developers

Lighting layout and selections

Textiles, wallcoverings and rugs

Customer wall panels and molding design

Art, mirrors and wall decor

With the influx of residents moving to South Florida and the renewed focus on homelife nationwide over the past year – due to the pandemic, Levy says business is booming. She also admits there are new pandemic-related supply chain challenges that the entire design industry is facing that have come with the growth, including lack of product, delays in shipping, overwhelmed contractors, price fluctuations, and frustration all around. To handle the challenge, Levy says she and her team have focused on customized items made from scratch; pivoted and commonly reselected products for their clients as necessary; utilized personal relationships with vendors and contractors whenever possible; and prioritized communication with clients.

"Navigating this incredibly challenging year has been hard for all of in the design industry," Levy says, "With the increased demand for products and influx of people moving to South Florida has come a shortage in production, worker shortages, lack of products, price increases, shipping delays, and much more. But we are doing everything we can to meet the needs of our clients and keep them apprised of the situation and satisfied to the best of our ability."

About Nikki Levy Interiors

Nikki Levy Interiors is a Palm Beach County-based interior design firm widely recognized for its individualized and personalized approach. The firm is a five-time Best of Houzz winner and is associated with the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID). Nikki Levy Interiors offers volumes of fabrics and wallpapers, as well as samples of wood, glass and flooring at its disposal to carve out beautiful designs for its clients, on top of an unmatched rolodex of top local and national vendors and partners. Based in Boca Raton, Nikki Levy Interiors and its team of professional and talented designers take on residential and commercial projects primarily within the cities of Boca Raton and Delray Beach. Learn more at www.NikkiLevyInteriors.com.

