Nikki Walton to Keynote Centennial Celebration Gala at Belleair Country Club

CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The vibrant community of St. Cecelia Catholic Church in Clearwater, Florida, is thrilled to announce that Nikki Walton, acclaimed podcaster of GoOD Mornings with CurlyNikki and NAACP Image Award-nominated author, will be a keynote speaker at the upcoming Centennial Celebration Gala along with Fr. Lou Scurti of Friends of the Word, Inc. The event will occur at the prestigious Belleair Country Club on 11/16/2024, marking a century of faith, community, inclusivity, and love.

Fr. Lou Scurti and Nikki Walton with parishoners of St. Cecelia Catholic Church with Nikki's new book, Wake Up to Love!

In her keynote address, Nikki will launch her highly anticipated new book, Wake Up to Love (set to release on 11/19/24), published by HarperCollins. This powerful devotional offers readers direct access to peace in today's tumultuous world. Nikki's message will center around the theme of God as Love, and Love as service, emphasizing the importance of keeping Love at the forefront as we navigate the future.

"I believe that in these challenging times, where everyone is disconnected, burnt-out, frustrated, and fearful, Love is our greatest source of strength and peace," says Nikki. "Small acts of kindness go a long way, and a daily prayer practice can go even further in feeding the rest of your life and those around you. Together, we can cultivate faith and hope, reminding each other of the light that Love brings to the world. Only Love is here, and the more we practice this individually, the more It will speak for Itself."

Nikki, who serves as a sacristan and is active in the funeral ministry at St. Cecelia's, embodies the spirit of service and compassion that the church has fostered over the past century. The Gala, and other Centennial celebrations, including the Centennial Multicultural Mass with Bishop Gregory Parkes (on November 22nd) and Emmet Cahill, Irish Tenor, Live at Saint Cecelia (November 23rd), promises to be an inspiring line-up of events to bring the community together powerfully.

Join us as we celebrate 100 years of St. Cecelia Catholic Church and the transformative power of God's Love.

Event Details:

Date: 11/16/2024

Location: Belleair Country Club, Clearwater, FL

Time: 6 pm

For more information about the Gala and other events and to RSVP, please contact St. Cecelia's Parish Office at (727) 447-3494.

Contact:

Sian-Ashleigh Edwards, WME Talent Agency

[email protected]

727-241-9460

