Nikko Global Wrap and Fintica extend R&D collaboration after successful PoC trial

TEL AVIV, Israel, and TOKYO, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintica AI, Ltd. announced today the successful execution of a Proof of Concept (PoC) for leading international Japan-based asset management company, Nikko Global Wrap, part of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group. Following the successful trial, Nikko Global Wrap confirmed plans to leverage advanced market regime classification capabilities, harnessing Fintica's proprietary autonomous artificial intelligence engines.

Nikko Global Wrap is a major Tokyo-based, international asset management company with over JPY2.3 trillion (approx. USD21.5bn) under management. The company is a proven global leader in integrating advanced technologies. From financial engineering, to data science and machine learning, Nikko Global Wrap actively utilizes financial big data capabilities to ensure customer success and deep traction within the markets.

Fintica, the fintech spinoff of Israel's leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) company Cortica, has developed disruptive autonomous AI technology for the financial markets. Their technology is based on advanced self-learning methodologies coupled with proprietary time series data science analysis, enabling a new breed of intelligent, holistic and timely market analyses. With its modular approach to market regime classification, anomaly detection, and risk management, Fintica's AI x-rays the markets in real time, providing asset managers with unique understanding of vast amounts of data. This provides a qualitative edge for efficient and well-informed decision making.

The collaboration announcement comes at a time of significant market turbulence, with companies around the world seeking to greatly improve their ability achieve a deeper understanding of changing market structures and conditions, and implement a pro-active and effective investment strategy management.

About Fintica AI, Ltd.:

Fintica's AI technology revolutionizes financial industry domains by deploying next generation Autonomous AI, enhancing predictive analytics for Wealth & Asset Managers, Hedge Fund, Financial markets Infrastructure and Global Data Vendors www.fintica-ai.com.

About Nikko Global Wrap:

Nikko Global Wrap is a unique Japan-based asset management company, with global reach and a local presence. They are committed to making every endeavor solely to fulfill clients' needs and to develop a long-term, trust-based relationship with their clients to secure the long-term growth of the business. www.wrap.co.jp .

SOURCE Fintica AI, Ltd.; Nikko Global Wrap