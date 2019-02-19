Nikky Feeding Souls Launches New Brand

DALLAS, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikky Phinyawatana, Creator and Owner of EnjoyMint and Asian Mint Restaurant Group, is launching a new brand, Nikky Feeding Souls, that will inspire and endear fans as she feeds their souls through online streaming videos, social media and an upcoming cookbook. Nikky Feeding Souls will engage viewers as together they stir up some of Nikky's favorite Asian Fusion dishes, visit some of the best restaurants and sites in Bangkok, explore fashion worldwide, and take part in her passion for giving back to the community. This sophisticated, globetrotting supermom and entrepreneur shares inspiring stories in a multicultural atmosphere that is fun and energetic.

"As I've had the opportunity to share my native Thailand here in the United States through my restaurant group and community involvement opportunities, I am continually asked about where to visit and eat while in Thailand or how as an entrepreneur to engage in the community and industry. I felt a digital platform with video and social media would allow me to interact and connect more with others," stated Nikky Phinyawatana of Nikky Feeding Souls. "I want to encourage people to follow our channel as we explore Thailand through food, culture and the incredible sights." Click here for photo

2019 has started off strong for Nikky as she was recently awarded the Asian American Outstanding Achievement Award by the US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce - Southwest during their 2019 Year of the Pig Lunar New Year Celebration & Award Gala. The non-profit organization seeks to represent Asian American groups in business.

Nikky will also be a special guest on an upcoming segment of Texas Foodies, a Time Group Productions online streaming show that will feature local DFW restaurants and the chefs that make them renown. Viewers can subscribe to the Nikky Feeding Souls YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/nikkyfeedingsouls and can follow her on Instagram @nikkyfeedingsouls and on Facebook at /Nikkyfeedingsouls.

