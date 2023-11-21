Niko Moon Gives Thanks To Sony Music Nashville, Departs To Go Independent

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Chart topping country singer Niko Moon has announced today that after an incredible 4 years, he will be departing RCA Nashville/Sony Music Nashville to pursue his craft as an Independent Artist.

"Sony is and will always be the team that helped launch this career and journey I am on, and I am thankful for that. Randy [Goodman] and team have been nothing but supportive of me and my sound, but with the very changing scope of music today, I want the undeniable ability to take my music in any direction possible and deliver it to my fans at a pace that suits me more as a touring artist."

With a career as a singer/songwriter that spans decades, Moon has seen himself land eight #1 songs and over 40 major record label cuts for artists such as Morgan Wallen, Avicii, Dierks Bentley, Pitbull, Zac Brown Band, Rascal Flatts and more. Additionally, he has recently been crowned a SESAC Country Songwriter of the Year, and during his time at Sony Music Nashville achieved his first RIAA triple-Platinum certification for his single, 'Good Time'.

With a positive outlook, appreciation, and new music on the way, Moon is excited for this next chapter in his career alongside his current management team at Make Wake Artists.

Chris Kappy, CNO (Chief Navigation Officer) of Make Wake Artists, states, "Niko has such a great grasp of who he is as an artist and performer. Niko's fans are consuming music like crazy and want more and we feel the ability and flexibility to release music that might be outside the genre, would be easier to do as an independent artist. Sony is family and always will be, and we are very pleased that this was done as friends. We all look forward to what the fans will get moving forward!"

