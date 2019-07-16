Niko Selects Eurofins Digital Testing for Smart Home and IoT Test Automation

HASSELT, Belgium and SINT-NIKLAAS, Belgium, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins Digital Testing, a global leader in end-to-end quality assurance (QA) and testing services, today announced it was selected by Niko, a leader in residential and commercial switching material and smart home products, to provide automated quality assurance and device interoperability testing for Niko's premier smart home solution.

Specifically, Niko will use Eurofins' testwizard system as a total, end-to-end test solution for their IoT home automation system, Niko Home Control. Niko Home Control is a state-of-the art central control system for the house that can be managed from a touchscreen, or remotely via smartphone or tablet. The system provides consumers with an extensive range of features to manage their comfort, safety, and home expenses, including: lighting, heating, music, ventilation, shutters, sun-blinds, energy consumption, video calls to home doors/entryways, and more.

"At the forefront of IoT innovation is home automation, and globally, Niko is leading the way," said Johan Craeybeckx, Business Line Director, Eurofins Digital Testing International. "Niko has a significant smart home footprint across Europe and through distributors around the globe, so we are very proud that they have selected Eurofins Digital Testing as their end-to-end quality assurance testing partner."

"Our customers expect their smart homes to work flawlessly, and to make that happen, our product and interoperability testing is paramount," said Luc Rottiers, R&D Validation Manager of Niko. "We chose Eurofins' testwizard because of its versatility and scalability. Eurofins enables us to automate tests and provides us with a platform for continuous monitoring and improvement for today and into the future."

testwizard is Eurofins Digital Testing's test automation framework that includes a comprehensive set of tools for automated testing of IoT devices and applications. Niko is using testwizard Suite Version 2.4, an Open Test Automation Infrastructure, that along with rack-based hardware allows multiple applications to be tested using parallel testing resources in highly efficient ways. Using testwizard, time spent on repetitive testing tasks is highly reduced, while test coverage and test consistency is dramatically improved.

For service providers and device manufacturers, Eurofins Digital Testing provides smart home interoperability testing across a wide range of home automation and IoT products, including: wireless security systems; smoke, carbon monoxide and flood detectors; smart thermostats; connected appliances; intelligent lighting; and more. testwizard also allows automated testing of full end-to-end user scenarios of TV set-top boxes, web applications, mobile devices and web services.

For additional information about Eurofins Digital Testing, please visit: http://www.eurofins-digitaltesting.com/ . More information about Niko is available at: https://www.niko.eu.

About Niko:

Niko designs electr(on)ic solutions to enhance buildings to better suit the needs of the people who live and work in them. By using less energy, by improving light comfort and safety and by making sure all applications work together seamlessly. Buildings with Niko are more efficient, are controllable from a distance and interact within bigger ecosystems. Niko is a Belgian family business from Sint-Niklaas with 700 employees and 10 European branches. At Niko, there is one question that keeps us busy every day: "How can we enhance buildings to better suit your needs? For more information, visit: www.niko.eu.

About Eurofins Digital Testing:

Eurofins Digital Testing is a leader in end-to-end Quality Assurance (QA), providing test tools, test services, training, and cyber security to validate and secure digital systems for service providers and manufacturers worldwide. Eurofins Digital Testing operates globally with test lab facilities in Belgium, Sweden, the Netherlands, UK, US, Poland, and Hong Kong, and serves companies including Com Hem, Conax, Freesat, Freeview, Hisense, Kabel Deutschland, KPN, LG, Liberty Global, Panasonic, Sky Deutschland, tivù, Vestel, Vodafone Group, Zenterio, and many others. For more information, visit: http://www.eurofins-digitaltesting.com/.

The company is part of the larger Eurofins Group, a leading provider of multi-industry analytical services, with an international network of more than 800 laboratories in 47 countries, 45,000 staff members, and sales of more than 3 billion euros.

