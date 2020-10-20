NIKOLA CORPORATION CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona against Nikola Corporation

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities who purchased the securities of Nikola Corporation ("Nikola" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NKLA) between June 4, 2020 and September 15, 2020 (the "Class Period").

According to the filed Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Nikola's founder, Trevor Milton, materially misrepresented the Company's technology and business. The Company's profitability and business prospects were massively overstated. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period.



On September 10, 2020, Hindenburg Research issued a report titled: "Nikola: How to parlay an Ocean of Lies into a Partnership with the Largest Auto OEM in America." In that report, Hindenburg claimed that it "gathered extensive evidence-including recorded phone calls, text messages, private emails, and behind-the-scenes photographs detailing dozens of false statements by the Company's founder Trevor Milton."



On this news the Company's stock price fell on September 10, 2020, closing at $37.57, down $4.80 per share.

Subsequently, on September 15, 2020, dropped further Tuesday after a report by The Wall Street Journal said the Justice Department has joined the Securities and Exchange Commission in looking into allegations that the electric-truck maker has misled investors. The report, which cited people familiar with the matter, said the probe was being handled by the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office, working in conjunction with the securities regulators, which has reportedly initiated its own probe. The stock closed at $32.83, down $2.96 per share.

Today, Trevor Milton stepped down as executive chairman effective immediately and was replaced by Stephen Girsky, the former General Motors vice chairman who oversaw Nikola's stock listing and helped broker their partnership. Nikola's shares, which were already reeling from all the prior negative news, traded as low as $24.97 per share in intraday trading.



