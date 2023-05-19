Nikola Corporation Announces Date for CEO Fireside Chat and Q&A Platform for Stockholders with Michael Lohscheller

PHOENIX, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, today announced it will hold a "Fireside Chat" and Q&A session for stockholders with CEO Michael Lohscheller on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT). The primary purpose of the Fireside Chat is to address questions related to the upcoming Annual Meeting of Stockholders, including the proposal to increase the authorized common stock and its importance to Nikola's business. 

More than 300 fleet, government, supplier, energy and media representatives were on site on January 25, 2023 for the announcement of the HYLA brand at Nikola’s headquarters in Phoenix. The event highlighted the progress made by Nikola’s energy and truck businesses. On Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET, the company is holding a “Fireside Chat” and Q&A session for Nikola stockholders with CEO Michael Lohscheller.
Nikola will utilize a Q&A platform developed by Say Technologies to allow verified retail and institutional investors to submit and upvote questions. During the event, Lohscheller will address a selection of questions, with an emphasis on those regarding the proposals at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

The platform will open May 22, 2023, at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT) and close on May 31, 2023, at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT). To submit questions, please go here:

What: Nikola CEO Fireside Chat and Q&A Webcast with Michael Lohscheller
When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT
ABOUT NIKOLA CORPORATION
Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.nikolamotor.com or Twitter @nikolamotor.

