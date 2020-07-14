Nikola Corporation Announces Date for Second Quarter 2020 Results and Webcast

PHOENIX, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions, today announced it will report its second quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. On that day, Nikola's management will hold a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to review and discuss the company's business and outlook.

What: Date of Nikola Q2 2020 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast

When: Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT)

Webcast: https://nikolamotor.com/investors/news?active=events (live and replay)

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://nikolamotor.com/investors/news?active=events.

