Nikola Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

"In the third quarter of 2020, Nikola made significant progress on key milestones," said Mark Russell, Nikola's Chief Executive Officer. "We delivered on our commitment to assemble the first Nikola Tre BEV prototypes and are continuing to work with customers on the prospective and previously announced BEV truck orders. I look forward to building on our momentum as we execute our strategy and lay the groundwork to become an integrated zero-emissions transportation solutions leader."

Completion of the First Nikola Tre BEV Testing Vehicles at IVECO's Ulm, Germany Manufacturing Facility



During the third quarter, Nikola and IVECO, (a CNH Industrial brand) began assembling the first five Nikola Tre BEV prototypes at IVECO's industrial complex in Ulm, Germany, and recently completed the assembly of the first Nikola Tre. The first truck is undergoing systems commissioning, including charging and discharging the high voltage batteries. It has also been put onto the chassis dyno and is undergoing torque command calibration to the e-axles on the test track to prepare for validation testing in the first quarter of 2021.

Nikola and IVECO are working diligently to complete the remaining four Nikola Tre prototypes and Nikola anticipates these vehicles will be finished by the end of 2020. The second batch of prototype assembly is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2021.

Announcement of Strategic Collaboration with General Motors



On September 8, 2020, Nikola announced a strategic partnership agreement with General Motors Co., which contemplates General Motors receiving equity stake in Nikola in exchange for various in-kind services. The transaction has not closed, and Nikola is continuing its discussions with General Motors. Nikola will provide further updates when appropriate or required.

Other Key Business Highlights

Made substantial progress toward completion of building modifications necessary to construct Tre BEV production line at Nikola's manufacturing facility on IVECO's industrial complex in Ulm, Germany

Broke ground on construction at Nikola's Coolidge, Arizona greenfield manufacturing facility

greenfield manufacturing facility Ended the quarter with a strong cash position of $908 million , net of $15 million in restricted cash

Made Significant Progress Toward Completion of Building Modifications at Nikola's Manufacturing Facility on IVECO's Industrial Complex in Ulm, Germany



During the third quarter, Nikola and IVECO made substantial progress in refurbishing the joint venture manufacturing facility dedicated to the Nikola Tre at IVECO's industrial complex in Ulm, Germany. The civil works and building infrastructure have been completed, including the floor, heating system, and walls. The building of the work cells is currently in process. Upon completing the work cells, Nikola and IVECO will begin installing the Automated Guided Vehicle Systems (AGV) line and heavy-duty assembly tools, such as impact drivers and tilting systems. The Joint Venture Manufacturing Facility is the lead plant for the launch of Nikola Tre BEV in the U.S. by the fourth quarter of 2021. North American production of the Nikola Tre BEV will commence upon Phase 1.0 completion of our Coolidge, Arizona plant, beginning with truck assembly from component kits imported from Europe.

Broke Ground on Construction at Nikola's Coolidge, Arizona Manufacturing Facility



On July 23, 2020, Nikola and its construction partner, Walbridge, broke ground on the U.S. manufacturing facility in Coolidge, Arizona. The facility's master site plan has been completed, submitted, and approved by Coolidge. Currently, the construction of the Phase 1 assembly shop is on track to be completed toward the end of 2021.

In August 2020, preliminary earthwork began to prepare the site for grading and utilities. In October 2020, the mass grading of the site started, and the Company awarded initial building sub-contracts. By the end of November 2020, Nikola expects the site work will include utilities, building pad grading in preparation of foundations, and factory floor slab, followed by steel erection through December 2020 and January 2021.

Permits are being submitted building by building for various construction phases as work is scheduled and progressing. This permitting process is coordinated with Coolidge's city building department, which is providing excellent support in maintaining Nikola's schedule.

The manufacturing process engineering is continuing, with initial equipment such as heavy-duty dynamometer, roll, and brake test, and heavy frame turning equipment being purchased while truck conveyance equipment and remaining tooling is being finalized.

Based on Nikola's current construction rate, the Company plans to begin trial production in the late second quarter or early third quarter of 2021. The full completion of the Phase 1 assembly shop will continue through 2021.

Corporate Governance



Nikola is committed to strengthening its corporate governance practices. On September 20, 2020, Nikola announced the appointment of Steve Girsky as Chairman of the Board. In October 2020, the Company appointed Steve Shindler as a new independent director and Chair of the Audit Committee, and Bruce Smith as a new independent director. Both Mr. Shindler and Mr. Smith are seasoned executives, and Nikola welcomes the experience and fresh perspective they will bring to the Board as the Company continues to execute its strategic and business priorities.

Ended the quarter with a Strong Cash Position of $908 Million, Net of $15 Million in Restricted Cash



On July 22, 2020, Nikola issued a formal notice of redemption for its public warrants. The redemption of 22,877,806 warrants in the third quarter resulted in approximately $263 million of additional cash on the balance sheet. Nikola ended the third quarter with a strong cash position of $908 million.

Effects of COVID-19



The health and safety of Nikola's employees and communities are the Company's top priority. Nikola's management team has taken every step to ensure its team can safely continue working to advance the Company's strategy and vision to become a global leader in zero-emissions transportation.

Nikola decided to reschedule Nikola World due to COVID-19 audience size restrictions until the Nikola community could safely be brought together. The COVID-19 pandemic remains dynamic, and the Company continues to monitor public health conditions actively and plan around any associated effects on our operations in the U.S. and Germany. Nikola's current timelines assume there are no significant COVID-related disruptions to production. At this time Nikola believes its long-term objectives will not be materially affected by COVID-19, and Nikola will continue to provide progress updates across its entire product portfolio.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except share and per share data) Q3 2020

Q3 2019



Q3 2020 YTD



Q3 2019 YTD

Loss from operations $ (117,299)



$ (13,020)



$ (235,955)



$ (60,065)

Net loss $ (117,469)



$ (15,514)



$ (237,275)



$ (62,377)

Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ (58,772)



$ (11,093)



$ (135,042)



$ (55,094)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted(2) $ (0.31)



$ (0.06)



$ (0.79)



$ (0.24)

Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted(1)(2) $ (0.16)



$ (0.05)



$ (0.44)



$ (0.23)

Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 377,660,477



260,534,724



318,315,891



260,449,607





(1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP information provided here to the most directly comparable GAAP metric has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. (2) Since the Company was in a net loss position for all periods presented, basic net loss per share is the same as diluted net loss per share.

Business Outlook

As a pre-revenue company, Nikola believes the best way to evaluate its results is to monitor the Company's progress toward achieving its milestones. Nikola remains committed to its goal of announcing potential collaboration partners concerning electricity procurement and the rollout of hydrogen fueling infrastructure. In addition, during the fourth quarter of 2020, Nikola expects to make continued progress against its milestones for the development of the Tre BEV and construction of the Coolidge, Arizona, facility. Management is laser-focused on prioritizing programs and aligning resources to achieve Nikola's previously announced milestones toward becoming the zero-emissions transportation industry leader.

About Nikola Corporation

Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.nikolamotor.com or Twitter @nikolamotor.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws with respect to Nikola Corporation (the "Company"), including statements relating to the Company's future performance; expected timing of manufacturing facility buildout in Coolidge, Arizona and Ulm, Germany and production capacity at such facilities; expectations regarding the Company's hydrogen fuel station rollout plan; timing of completion of prototypes, validation testing, volume production and other milestones; terms of the planned collaboration with General Motors; and the effect of COVID-19 on the Company's business. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to risks related to litigation and investigations and the factors, risks and uncertainties regarding the Company's business described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in addition to the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release references Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, and certain other items the Company believes are not indicative of its core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is not a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as an alternative to any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

The Company believes that presenting Adjusted EBITDA provides useful supplemental information to investors about the Company in understanding and evaluating its operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by its management in financial and operational-decision making. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures and their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore any non-GAAP measures the Company uses may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Non-GAAP net loss and Non-GAAP net loss per share basic and diluted are presented as supplemental measures of the Company's performance. Non-GAAP net loss is defined as net loss adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and certain other items the Company believes are not indicative of its core operating performance. Non-GAAP net loss per share basic and diluted is defined as Non-GAAP net loss divided by weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019



2020

2019 Solar revenues —



296



95



433

Cost of solar revenues —



141



72



227

Gross Profit —



155



23



206

Operating expenses:













Research and development (1) 51,473



9,482



118,092



44,733

Selling, general, and administrative (1) 65,826



3,693



117,886



15,538

Total operating expenses 117,299



13,175



235,978



60,271

Loss from operations (117,299)



(13,020)



(235,955)



(60,065)

Other income (expense):













Interest income, net 172



411



259



1,082

Revaluation of Series A redeemable convertible

preferred stock warrant liability —



(2,844)



—



(3,339)

Loss on forward contract liability —



—



(1,324)



—

Other income (expense), net (340)



85



(251)



95

Loss before income taxes (117,467)



(15,368)



(237,271)



(62,227)

Income tax expense 2



146



4



150

Net loss $ (117,469)



$ (15,514)



$ (237,275)



$ (62,377)

Premium paid on repurchase of redeemable convertible

preferred stock $ —



$ —



$ (13,407)



$ —

Net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (117,469)



$ (15,514)



$ (250,682)



$ (62,377)

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders,

basic and

diluted $ (0.31)



$ (0.06)



$ (0.79)



$ (0.24)

Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per

share attributable to common stockholders, basic and

diluted 377,660,477



260,534,724



318,315,891



260,449,607





(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Research and development $ 4,612



$ 157



$ 7,850



$ 462

Selling, general, and administrative 47,584



1,028



83,886



3,310

Total stock-based compensation expense $ 52,196



$ 1,185



$ 91,736



$ 3,772



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data)



September 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

(Unaudited)



Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 907,530



$ 85,688

Restricted cash and cash equivalents 10,952



—

Accounts receivable, net 249



770

Prepaid in-kind services 63,358



—

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,800



4,423

Total current assets 985,889



90,881

Restricted cash and cash equivalents 4,000



4,144

Long-term deposits 17,303



13,223

Property and equipment, net 61,313



53,378

Intangible assets, net 62,466



62,513

Goodwill 5,238



5,238

Other assets 19



53

Total assets $ 1,136,228



$ 229,430

Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable 10,277



5,113

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 22,579



11,425

Customer deposits 6,913



—

Term note, current 4,100



—

Total current liabilities 43,869



16,538

Term note —



4,100

Other long-term liabilities 11,577



12,212

Deferred tax liabilities, net 1,076



1,072

Total liabilities 56,522



33,922

Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)





Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock, $0.00010 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and

outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively —



—

Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized, 384,083,110 and 270,826,092

shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 39



27

Additional paid-in capital 1,505,422



383,961

Accumulated deficit (425,755)



(188,480)

Total stockholders' equity 1,079,706



195,508

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,136,228



$ 229,430



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss $ (237,275)



$ (62,377)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 4,255



1,104

Stock-based compensation 91,736



3,772

Revaluation of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability —



3,339

Deferred income taxes 4



150

Non-cash in-kind services 28,642



—

Loss on forward contract liability 1,324



—

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net 521



(495)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets (334)



38

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 19,402



(10,627)

Customer deposits 6,823



—

Other long-term liabilities —



148

Net cash used in operating activities (84,902)



(64,948)

Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of property and equipment (5,855)



(6,328)

Deposits for property and equipment (9,325)



(8,135)

Investment in joint venture (15)



—

Cash paid towards build-to-suit lease —



(18,186)

Net cash used in investing activities (15,195)



(32,649)

Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from issuance of Series D redeemable convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs paid 50,349



65,000

Business Combination and PIPE financing, net of issuance costs paid 616,726



—

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 2,204



—

Proceeds from the exercise of stock warrants, net of issuance costs paid 263,064







Proceeds from landlord of finance lease 889



—

Payments to landlord for finance lease (485)



—

Proceeds from note payable 4,134



—

Payment of note payable (4,134)



—

Net cash provided by financing activities 932,747



65,000

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash 832,650



(32,597)

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, beginning of period 89,832



173,956

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, end of period $ 922,482



$ 141,359



Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Metrics to Non-GAAP (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019



(in thousands) Net loss

$ (117,469)



$ (15,514)



$ (237,275)



$ (62,377)

Interest income, net

(172)



(411)



(259)



(1,082)

Income tax expense (benefit)

2



146



4



150

Depreciation and amortization

1,498



657



4,255



1,104

EBITDA

(116,141)



(15,122)



(233,275)



(62,205)

Stock-based compensation

52,196



1,185



91,736



3,772

Revaluation of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock

warrant liability

—



2,844



—



3,339

Loss on forward contract liability

—



—



1,324



—

Regulatory and legal matters(1)

5,173



—



5,173



—

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (58,772)



$ (11,093)



$ (135,042)



$ (55,094)





(1) Regulatory and legal matters include legal, advisory and other professional service fees incurred in connection with the short-seller analyst report from September 2020, and investigations and litigation related thereto.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Loss, and GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Loss per Share, basic and diluted





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019



(in thousands) Net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$ (117,469)



$ (15,514)



$ (250,682)



$ (62,377)

Stock-based compensation

52,196



1,185



91,736



3,772

Premium paid on repurchase of redeemable convertible preferred

stock

—



—



13,407



$ —

Regulatory and legal matters(1)

5,173



—



5,173





—

Non-GAAP net loss

$ (60,100)



$ (14,329)



$ (140,366)



$ (58,605)

Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.16)



$ (0.05)



$ (0.44)



$ (0.23)

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted

377,660,477



260,534,724



318,315,891



260,449,607





(1) Regulatory and legal matters include legal, advisory and other professional service fees incurred in connection with the short-seller analyst report from September 2020, and investigations and litigation related thereto.

