Nikola Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Produced 75 Nikola Tre BEVs in Coolidge, AZ and delivered 63 to dealers

and delivered 63 to dealers Reported revenues of $24.2 million , GAAP net loss per share of $0.54 , and non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.28

, GAAP net loss per share of , and non-GAAP net loss per share of Completed purchase of land in Buckeye, AZ for hydrogen production hub

for hydrogen production hub Signed term sheet for collaboration with E.ON in Europe for hydrogen supply and dispensing infrastructure

for hydrogen supply and dispensing infrastructure Announced in November the execution of a Purchase Order for 100 Nikola Tre BEVs by Zeem Solutions

Unveiled the European Tre BEV and Tre FCEV at IAA in Hanover, Germany in September

in September Raised $100.5 million in gross proceeds through ATM

in gross proceeds through ATM Completed the acquisition of Romeo Power in October

PHOENIX, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

On September 19, 2022, as a part of our joint venture with IVECO, Nikola revealed the European version of the Tre FCEV beta on the IAA main stage. Nikola plans to begin production of the EU version of the Tre FCEV in the second half of 2024.

"During the third quarter we continued to produce and deliver Nikola Tre BEVs to dealers and customers," said Nikola President, Michael Lohscheller. "We also made significant advancements in developing our energy business, announcing our intent to develop access of up to 300 metric-tons per day of hydrogen and up to 60 stations by 2026, and our collaboration with E.ON in Europe."

Energy Business Announcements

On October 20, we announced our intent to develop access of up to 300 metric-tons per day (TPD) of hydrogen and up to 60 dispensing stations by 2026, and highlighted the potential benefits to our business model from the Inflation Reduction Act. This supply is expected to be supported by the previously announced projects referenced below, which are being developed with our partners.

We are negotiating a robust portfolio of hydrogen supply opportunities across North America. Further details will be provided following execution.

On September 29, we acquired a parcel of land in Buckeye, AZ with the intent to build a hydrogen production hub with our partners. We are undergoing zoning and permitting requirements and have ordered long lead-time equipment including electrolyzers and liquefaction equipment.

On August 4, we announced the locations of three hydrogen dispensing stations in California. The stations will be located in Colton, Ontario, and a location servicing the Port of Long Beach. California is a launch market for Nikola and these stations intend to support key customers to help advance the state's efforts to decarbonize the transport sector.

On September 16, we announced our collaboration with E.ON with the objective to establish hydrogen supply and related infrastructure to meet the demand of customers in Europe. E.ON is one of Europe's largest operators of energy networks and energy infrastructure. The strategic partnership is expected to offer customers an integrated mobility solution to promote the use of hydrogen. Both parties have signed a term sheet to underpin the collaboration and will be negotiating a definitive agreement to finalize the terms.

Strong Showing at IAA

On September 19, as a part of our joint venture with IVECO, we revealed our European version of the Tre BEV and FCEV beta on the IAA main stage. There was a high level of interest in our FCEVs, which we believe further validates our business plan and the role we will play in the global transition to the hydrogen economy. We plan to begin production of EU version Tre BEVs in the second half of 2023, and EU version Tre FCEVs in the second half of 2024.

Tre FCEV Update

During the third quarter, we continued our FCEV pilot with TTSI and began pilot testing with Walmart. To date the trucks have logged over 9,700 and 5,500 miles respectively. In Q3 we completed six beta trucks. Development testing on the beta trucks has begun at various locations. We expect to complete 17 beta trucks for the full year by the end of Q4.

Tre BEV Update

During the third quarter, we produced 75 Nikola Tre BEVs delivering 63 of those to dealers. We began pilot testing with both SAIA and Walmart logging over 1,600 miles and 2,700 miles to date, respectively. On November 2, we announced Zeem Solutions executed a Purchase Order for 100 Nikola Tre BEVs.

Coolidge, Arizona Manufacturing Facility

In Coolidge, we are currently producing three trucks on one shift and have the capability to produce five trucks per shift. We remain on track to complete the Phase 2 assembly expansion by the end of Q1 2023, at which time our production capacity will be up to 20,000 units per year. Upon completion of Phase 2, the facility will be capable of producing the BEV and FCEV on the same line, in addition to the Bosch Fuel Cell Power Module.

Completed Acquisition of Romeo Power

On October 14, we completed the acquisition of Romeo Power, further solidifying our commitment to transforming the transportation industry.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except share and per share data) Q3 2022

Q3 2021

Q3 2022 YTD

Q3 2021 YTD Gross loss $ (30,169)

$ —

$ (58,995)

$ — Loss from operations $ (229,717)

$ (271,825)

$ (553,257)

$ (530,813) Net loss $ (236,234)

$ (267,567)

$ (562,172)

$ (531,022) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ (105,932)

$ (85,020)

$ (279,430)

$ (212,359) Net loss per share, basic $ (0.54)

$ (0.67)

$ (1.32)

$ (1.34) Net loss per share, diluted $ (0.54)

$ (0.68)

$ (1.32)

$ (1.35) Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic(1) $ (0.28)

$ (0.22)

$ (0.73)

$ (0.56) Non-GAAP net loss per share, diluted(1) $ (0.28)

$ (0.22)

$ (0.73)

$ (0.56) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 438,416,393

400,219,585

426,382,736

395,691,795 Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 438,416,393

400,230,669

426,382,736

395,860,876

(1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP versus GAAP information is provided below in the financial statement tables in this press release.

About Nikola Corporation

Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit our website or Twitter @nikolamotor.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws with respect to Nikola Corporation (the "Company"), including statements relating to the Company's future performance and milestones; expected timing of manufacturing facility expansion and production capacity; expectations regarding hydrogen dispensing stations, hydrogen capacity, our joint ventures, and our pilot programs; timing of completion of testing, production, as well as other milestones; the Company's business outlook; and terms and potential benefits of planned collaborations with strategic partners. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release references Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net loss, and non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures and are presented as supplemental measures of the Company's performance. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, and certain other items determined by the Company. Non-GAAP net loss is defined as net loss adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and certain other items determined by the Company. Non-GAAP net loss per share basic and diluted is defined as non-GAAP net loss divided by weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding. These non-GAAP measures are not substitutes for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as an alternative to any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

The Company believes that presenting these non-GAAP measures provides useful supplemental information to investors about the Company in understanding and evaluating its operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by its management in financial and operational-decision making. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures and their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore any non-GAAP measures the Company uses may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues:













Truck sales $ 23,853

$ —

$ 41,236

$ — Service and other 388

—

3,026

— Total revenues 24,241

—

44,262

— Cost of revenues:













Truck sales 54,080

—

100,861

— Service and other 330

—

2,396

— Total cost of revenues 54,410

—

103,257

— Gross loss (30,169)

—

(58,995)

— Operating expenses:













Research and development(1) 66,683

78,896

204,346

201,785 Selling, general, and administrative(1) 132,865

192,929

289,916

329,028 Total operating expenses 199,548

271,825

494,262

530,813 Loss from operations (229,717)

(271,825)

(553,257)

(530,813) Other income (expense):













Interest expense, net (7,735)

(118)

(10,754)

(219) Revaluation of warrant liability 586

4,467

3,493

2,907 Other income, net 2,617

1,057

4,423

174 Loss before income taxes and equity in net loss of affiliates (234,249)

(266,419)

(556,095)

(527,951) Income tax expense 1

1

3

4 Loss before equity in net loss of affiliates (234,250)

(266,420)

(556,098)

(527,955) Equity in net loss of affiliates (1,984)

(1,147)

(6,074)

(3,067) Net loss $ (236,234)

$ (267,567)

$ (562,172)

$ (531,022)















Net loss per share:













Basic $ (0.54)

$ (0.67)

$ (1.32)

$ (1.34) Diluted $ (0.54)

$ (0.68)

$ (1.32)

$ (1.35) Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 438,416,393

400,219,585

426,382,736

395,691,795 Diluted 438,416,393

400,230,669

426,382,736

395,860,876

(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Research and development $ 10,105

$ 6,418

$ 28,112

$ 26,968 Selling, general, and administrative 92,740

42,629

183,102

125,015 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 102,845

$ 49,047

$ 211,214

$ 151,983

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data)



September 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

(Unaudited)



Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 315,731

$ 497,241 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 600

— Accounts receivable, net 37,662

— Inventory 81,069

11,597 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 51,858

15,891 Total current assets 486,920

524,729 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 87,459

25,000 Long-term deposits 37,161

27,620 Property, plant and equipment, net 365,049

244,377 Intangible assets, net 93,609

97,181 Investment in affiliates 76,505

61,778 Goodwill 5,238

5,238 Other assets 7,484

3,896 Total assets $ 1,159,425

$ 989,819 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 92,511

$ 86,982 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 170,707

93,487 Debt and finance lease liabilities, current 14,357

140 Total current liabilities 277,575

180,609 Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 283,258

25,047 Operating lease liabilities 5,410

2,263 Warrant liability 791

4,284 Other long-term liabilities 28,349

84,033 Deferred tax liabilities, net 13

11 Total liabilities 595,396

296,247 Commitments and contingencies (Note 9)





Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock —

— Common stock 46

41 Additional paid-in capital 2,379,191

1,944,341 Accumulated deficit (1,812,784)

(1,250,612) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,424)

(198) Total stockholders' equity 564,029

693,572 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,159,425

$ 989,819

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss $ (562,172)

$ (531,022) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 16,472

5,959 Stock-based compensation 211,214

151,983 Non-cash in-kind services —

40,230 Equity in net loss of affiliates 6,074

3,067 Revaluation of financial instruments (94)

(3,226) Issuance of common stock for commitment shares —

5,564 Inventory write-downs 16,617

— Non-cash interest expense 8,890

— Other non-cash activity 476

1,010 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net (37,662)

— Inventory (97,952)

(3,644) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (10,371)

(7,090) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 25,128

147,160 Long-term deposits (8,356)

(4,705) Other assets (912)

— Operating lease liabilities (416)

— Other long-term liabilities 1,605

(655) Net cash used in operating activities (431,459)

(195,369) Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases and deposits of property, plant and equipment (118,436)

(113,680) Investments in affiliates (23,027)

(25,000) Issuance of senior secured note receivable and prepaid acquisition-related consideration (21,910)

— Settlement of Second Price Differential (6,588)

— Proceeds from sale of equipment 18

200 Net cash used in investing activities (169,943)

(138,480) Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 1,645

4,194 Proceeds from issuance of shares under the Tumim Purchase Agreements 123,672

72,866 Proceeds from issuance of Convertible Notes, net of discount and issuance costs 183,504

— Proceeds from issuance of common stock under Equity Distribution Agreement, net of commissions paid 100,512

— Proceeds from issuance of Collateralized Promissory Notes 54,000

— Proceeds from issuance of financing obligation, net of issuance costs 44,007

— Proceeds from insurance premium financing 6,637

— Repayment of debt and notes (28,125)

(4,100) Payment on insurance premium financing (2,635)

— Payments on finance lease liabilities and financing obligation (266)

(759) Payments for issuance costs —

(644) Net cash provided by financing activities 482,951

71,557 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash (118,451)

(262,292) Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, beginning of period 522,241

849,278 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, end of period $ 403,790

$ 586,986

Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Metrics to Non-GAAP (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Net loss

$ (236,234)

$ (267,567)

$ (562,172)

$ (531,022) Interest expense, net

7,735

118

10,754

219 Income tax expense

1

1

3

4 Depreciation and amortization

6,796

2,249

16,472

5,959 EBITDA

(221,702)

(265,199)

(534,943)

(524,840) Stock-based compensation

102,845

49,047

211,214

151,983 Revaluation of financial instruments

(286)

(4,786)

(94)

(3,226) Equity in net loss of affiliates

1,984

1,147

6,074

3,067 Regulatory and legal matters (1)

11,227

9,771

38,319

35,657 SEC settlement

—

125,000

—

125,000 Adjusted EBITDA

$ (105,932)

$ (85,020)

$ (279,430)

$ (212,359)

(1) Regulatory and legal matters include legal, advisory, and other professional service fees incurred in connection with the short-seller article from September 2020, and investigations and litigation related thereto.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Loss, and GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Loss per Share, basic and diluted





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Net loss

$ (236,234)

$ (267,567)

$ (562,172)

$ (531,022) Stock-based compensation

102,845

49,047

211,214

151,983 Revaluation of financial instruments

(286)

(4,786)

(94)

(3,226) Regulatory and legal matters(1)

11,227

9,771

38,319

35,657 SEC settlement

—

125,000

—

125,000 Non-GAAP net loss

$ (122,448)

$ (88,535)

$ (312,733)

$ (221,608) Non-GAAP net loss per share:















Basic

$ (0.28)

$ (0.22)

$ (0.73)

$ (0.56) Diluted

$ (0.28)

$ (0.22)

$ (0.73)

$ (0.56) Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

438,416,393

400,219,585

426,382,736

395,691,795 Diluted

438,416,393

400,230,669

426,382,736

395,860,876

(1) Regulatory and legal matters include legal, advisory, and other professional service fees incurred in connection with the short-seller article from September 2020, and investigations and litigation related thereto.

