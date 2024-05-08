NIKOLA EXPANDS HYDROGEN NETWORK WITH INAUGURATION OF SECOND HYLA REFUELING STATION IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

New Long Beach station advances Nikola's commitment to sustainable transportation solutions

PHOENIX, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via the HYLA brand, proudly announces the opening of its latest HYLA high-pressure modular refueling station and facility in Southern Calif.

HYLA refueling station in Southern California

Situated near the Port of Long Beach at 2267 W. Gaylord St., this new station commenced operations on May 4, 2024. This launch is yet another pivotal milestone in Nikola's strategic plan, aiming to establish a network of up to nine refueling solutions by mid-2024, with a total of 14 operational sites slated for completion by year-end, which include a combination of HYLA modular fuelers and partner stations such as FirstElement Fuels' in the Port of Oakland.

Complementing the infrastructure is Nikola's unwavering commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience, offering round-the-clock assistance through dedicated HYLA Ambassadors and Operation Technicians, ensuring seamless and efficient fueling.

"We are thrilled to inaugurate our second HYLA hydrogen refueling station in Southern California, marking a significant stride toward sustainable transportation," said President of Energy Ole Hoefelmann. "Our heartfelt appreciation extends to the City of Long Beach and the Long Beach Fire Department for their instrumental role in realizing this vision. With multiple stations in the pipeline this year, we are steadfast in our mission to pioneer zero-emission trucking solutions and drive positive environmental impact."

Through the alignment with notable industry partners, Nikola is actively securing its hydrogen supply chain and expanding its HYLA refueling infrastructure to support increased demand. This ongoing development underscores Nikola's commitment to accelerating the adoption of hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks and advancing the decarbonization agenda in transportation.

The HYLA refueling network plans to offer a diverse portfolio of refueling solutions to Nikola's hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles and other Class 8 customers, including modular and permanent HYLA stations, "behind-the-fence," and partnerships with public truck stops. Notably, this expansion includes a recent 10-year agreement with FirstElement Fuel for a hydrogen refueling station in Oakland, Calif.

ABOUT NIKOLA CORPORATION:

Nikola Corporation's mission is clear: pioneering solutions for a zero-emissions world. As an integrated truck and energy company, Nikola is transforming commercial transportation, with our Class 8 vehicles, including battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks, and our energy brand, HYLA, driving the advancement of the complete hydrogen refueling ecosystem.

Nikola headquarters is based in Phoenix, Arizona with a manufacturing facility in Coolidge, Arizona.

Nikola headquarters is based in Phoenix, Arizona with a manufacturing facility in Coolidge, Arizona.

Experience our journey to achieve your sustainability goals at nikolamotor.com

