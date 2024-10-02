NIKOLA RECORDS SALES OF 88 HYDROGEN-POWERED CLASS 8 TRUCKS FOR NORTH AMERICAN CUSTOMERS IN Q3 2024; 200 TOTAL SOLD THIS YEAR

PHOENIX, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For Q3 2024, Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via the HYLA brand, wholesaled 88 Class 8 Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks, firmly within truck sales guidance of between 80 and 100 fuel cell units for the quarter.

For the first three quarters of 2024, Nikola wholesaled 200 hydrogen fuel cell trucks, and 235 total since the truck went on sale in Q4 of last year.

Nikola Class 8 hydrogen fuel cell electric truck.

"This is a record sales quarter for Nikola, with 88 hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks wholesaled to our dealers for end customers, as well as the addition of a first-ever U.S. dealer-based HYLA modular refueling station," said Nikola CEO Steve Girsky. "Despite overall market headwinds, Nikola remains focused on our mission to pioneer solutions for a zero-emission world, and we're doing it one truck at a time."

All Nikola trucks are assembled in Coolidge, Ariz.

NOTE: Nikola has not completed its quarterly review process or the preparation of its financial statements for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

ABOUT NIKOLA CORPORATION

Nikola Corporation's mission is clear: pioneering solutions for a zero-emissions world. As an integrated truck and energy company, Nikola is transforming transportation and over-the-road freight services. With our Class 8 vehicles, including battery-electric (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks (FCEV), and our energy brand, HYLA, we are driving the advancement of the complete hydrogen refueling ecosystem. This encompasses supply, distribution, and dispensing, reflecting our commitment to sustainable practices and a cleaner future.

Nikola is based in Phoenix, Ariz. with a manufacturing facility in Coolidge, Ariz.

