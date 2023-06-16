NIKOLA SHARPENS FOCUS, REDUCES CASH SPEND

News provided by

Nikola Corporation

16 Jun, 2023, 16:05 ET

  • Annual cash usage expected to decrease to under $400M by 2024
  • Reorganizing workforce around new areas of focus and eliminating non-essential spend
  • Continuing to take actions geared toward optimizing and protecting ongoing operations
  • Q3 launch of the hydrogen fuel cell electric truck on schedule
  • HYLA hydrogen energy business making strong progress with multiple partnerships, first-mover infrastructure advantage

PHOENIX, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via the HYLA brand, today announced a progress update on its business optimization efforts, which are expected to result in a marked decrease in cash spend and streamlining of operations.

Continue Reading
Nikola Corporation headquarters in Phoenix.
Nikola Corporation headquarters in Phoenix.

"Nikola has initiated a more focused business plan this quarter, concentrating on North America, zero-emission truck production, and our HYLA hydrogen business," said CEO Michael Lohscheller. "Our battery-electric truck is in the marketplace and performing well for our customers, and the hydrogen fuel cell electric truck will go into production in a matter of weeks. We are proactively managing costs and reducing expenses. We are streamlining operations, including our organizational structure, to efficiently execute our objectives."

These actions are consistent with comments from the company's first quarter earnings announcement, among others, including the following:

  • Realigning cost structure and reducing cash use by reorganizing workforce and rationalizing spend in all areas of the business.
  • Concentrating on the North American marketplace, including the planned sale of the company's joint venture share to Iveco Group.
  • Localizing the supply chain where possible, including transitioning battery manufacturing from Cypress, Calif. to the Nikola plant in Coolidge, Ariz., along with planned assembly of Bosch fuel cell power modules in Coolidge. Both actions are expected to reduce material cost of the trucks.
  • Prioritizing a capital-efficient approach for the HYLA hydrogen energy infrastructure business, including a strategic partnership with Voltera to develop up to 50 hydrogen stations over the next five years.
  • Focusing on launching the company's Class 8 hydrogen fuel cell electric truck in Q3, which currently has 178 sales orders from 14 end customers.
  • Optimizing production at the Coolidge, Ariz. manufacturing facility to accommodate Nikola's battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks on one assembly line.
  • Ongoing restructuring of legacy Romeo business and shut down of legacy Cypress operations.

In conjunction with these initiatives, Nikola conducted a thorough review of its organizational structure and made the difficult but strategic decision to reduce its headcount, which is expected to decrease personnel-related cash spend by more than $50M annually. The reduction affected roughly 150 team members across multiple sites who were previously supporting (in part or in full) the company's European programs, as well as approximately 120 employees based predominately at the company's Phoenix and Coolidge, Ariz. sites and previously announced actions from Cypress, Calif. Nikola is supporting those affected with transition assistance.

These decisions preserve 900 jobs and are intended to create a sustainable structure that matches the organization's focus and positions the company for future growth. 

ABOUT NIKOLA CORPORATION
Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, via the HYLA brand, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.nikolamotor.com , Facebook @nikolamotorcompany, Instagram @nikolamotorcompany, YouTube @nikolamotorcompany, LinkedIn @nikolamotorcompany or Twitter @nikolamotor.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws with respect to Nikola Corporation (the "Company"), including statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding actions it intends to implement to focus and streamline its business; the Company's expectations regarding the benefits of actions taken and that may be taken in the future in furtherance of such efforts, including anticipated cost savings, cash usage levels, optimization and protection of ongoing operations and reduction of the bill of materials costs, creating a sustainable structure and positioning the Company for future growth, among others; the Company's beliefs regarding its business milestones, and the expected timing and benefits thereof, including commencement of commercial production of its hydrogen fuel cell electric truck and the activities related to its planned hydrogen fueling infrastructure; and the Company's beliefs regarding its competitive position and the benefits thereof. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: the success of the Company's efforts to streamline its business; the ability of the Company to achieve anticipated benefits of these and other activities, including expected cost savings; the ability of the Company to access sufficient capital to meet its requirements and fund its business, including risks related to its ability to obtain stockholder approval of an increase in the Company's authorized common stock; manufacturing delays and difficulties; risks related to the rollout of the Company's hydrogen fueling infrastructure and the timing thereof; construction risks and delays; the level of and cancellation of customer orders; the ability of the Company to complete the disposition of its European joint venture and the timing thereof; risks associated with manufacturing batteries and fuel cell power modules; the Company's ability to remain listed on Nasdaq; and the factors, risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 filed with the SEC, in addition to the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Nikola Corporation

Also from this source

Nikola Adjourns and Will Reconvene Annual Meeting of Stockholders on July 6, 2023 to Secure the Votes Needed for Proposal 2

NIKOLA STOCKHOLDERS: FINAL HOURS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL 2

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.